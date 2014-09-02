RSS

Entitlements

130517_paul_ryan_ap_605.jpg.jpe

No one would ever seriously expect a right-wing Republican like Wisconsin U.S. Rep. Paul Ryan to come up with any rational solutions about how to help people in poverty more

Sep 2, 2014 8:59 PM Taking Liberties 5 Comments

paulryanap-500x333.jpg.jpe

It was bound to happen. With Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan stubbornly—and incorrectly—insisting government has to reduce spending for absolutely everything, eventually his vicious cuts were going to become too much even for many Republica... more

Jan 8, 2014 1:08 AM Taking Liberties

paulryanap-500x333.jpg.jpe

Nobody in Washington talks much about the poor in America these days, even though they are more and more with us in the economic aftermath of the Great Recession. Perhaps that is why more

Nov 24, 2013 7:13 PM News Features

paul-ryan-profile.jpg-1280x960.jpg.jpe

Someone needs to tell Paul Ryan that his party—and the economic platform of austerity and plutocracy he crafted for it—lost a national election last year. Someone also needs to tell the Wisconsin Republican that he still chairs more

Mar 17, 2013 11:07 PM News Features

wisconsin-recall.jpg6.jpg.jpe

The most extreme Republican governors continue to oppose every move by President Barack Obama, even those that benefit their own states. more

Feb 19, 2013 9:40 PM Taking Liberties

0311-house-republicans-earmarks_full_600.jpg.jpe

Observing the Congressional Republicans repeatedly stumble in and out of their caucus clown car, blowing loud kazoos and muttering angry threats, should be painful, embarrassing and highly instructive to any American voter more

Jan 7, 2013 2:58 AM News Features

600.jpg.jpe

Raising taxes on the rich alone won't close the deficit or erase the national debt, as Republicans superciliously inform us over and over again. But in their negotiations with the White House to avert the so-called fiscal cliff more

Dec 17, 2012 12:13 PM News Features

SOCIAL UPDATES