Spend Earth Day Helping Milwaukee’s Rivers
Milwaukee Riverkeeper is celebrating Earth Day 2017 withtheir 22nd Annual Spring River Cleanup. Between 9 a.m. and noon on Saturday,April 22, thousands of local volunteers will help clean away litter and debrisfrom over 50 lo.. more
Apr 20, 2017 6:09 PM Matthew J. Prigge Around MKE
The Flat Earth Department of Natural Resources
Science is out at the DNR these days. Old-fashioned, right-wing, political propaganda is in. more
Jan 3, 2017 2:13 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 16 Comments
What Trump Means for the Environment
“We are in this bizarre political state in which most of the Republican Party still thinks it has to pretend that climate change is not real,” said Jonathan F.P. Rose. more
Nov 21, 2016 11:13 AM Alastair Bland Letters to the Future 3 Comments
The Wisconsin Departments of Polluter Protection
When corporate polluters no longer have to worry about being prosecuted for destroying the environment to boost their profits, can we truly believe they will voluntarily stop pollution out of the goodness of their hearts? more
May 24, 2016 1:18 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 7 Comments
Earth Day Activities 2016
Get outdoors and enjoy nature this Earth Day,Friday, April 22. While you’re at it, consider attending environmental eventsor volunteering your time for some great causes! Here are some of the manyactivities this year to help get you started. .. more
Apr 15, 2016 9:26 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
EcoFest Brings Green Ideas to Racine
The inaugural EcoFest will take place in Racine on Saturday,March 19. The event hopes to share information and encourage participation inenvironmentally friendly activities.“An event like this is an opportunity for us to highlighteco-fri.. more
Mar 7, 2016 8:47 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Where Do Republican Presidential Hopefuls Stand on Environmental Issues?
Inrecent decades, Republicans have certainly been far less sympathetic toenvironmental causes than the Democrats, and this year’s batch of candidatesfor the party’s Presidential nomination is no exception.DonaldTrump has remained skeptical o.. more
Nov 2, 2015 5:14 PM Roddy Scheer, Doug Moss News Features
Do Orcas Really Live as Long in Captivity As in the Wild?
DearEarthTalk: I’ve been seeing this ad on TV a lot by SeaWorld claiming theydon’t take orcas from the wild and that orcas live just as long in captivity asthey do in the wild. Are these claims true? .. more
Aug 7, 2015 4:17 PM Doug Moss, Roddy Scheer News Features
Riding the Bus Just Got Easier for Milwaukeeans
Good news for all you bus riders out there.The Milwaukee County Transit System has just introduced M•Card online. The M•Card replaces paper bus passes and allows users to avoid having to hurriedly count exact change.In the past, M•Card users have.. more
Aug 5, 2015 10:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE 1 Comments
Is Walker in Complete Denial on the Environment?
Gov. Scott Walker’s recent proposal to gut the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) shows that not only is he a rabid right-winger, he’s living in denial. more
Jul 28, 2015 10:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 3 Comments
The Fifth Element
After two decades of rump shaking in Earth, Wind & Fire’s Boogie Wonderland, marketing firms acrossthe nation became convinced that the public would no longer stand for threemeager elemental forces. Fortunately, water was standing by as nature’s.. more
Jun 12, 2015 6:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Do Animals Have Legal Rights?
Dear EarthTalk: What are so-called non-human rights? – Richard Montcalm, Jenkintown, PA Non-humanrights is a term coined by animal welfare activist and lawyer Steven Wise, whohas campaigned for three decades to achieve actual legal rights fo.. more
Jun 8, 2015 8:49 PM Roddy Scheer, Doug Moss News Features
Global Climate Agreement In the Works
May 19, 2015 3:10 PM Doug Moss, Roddy Scheer News Features
Where will be the best places to live if global warming gets the best of us?
Dear EarthTalk: Where will be the best places to live if global warming gets the best of us?-Cynthia McIntosh, Jasper, WYIf temperatures around the globe continue to rise in the face of human-induced climate change as climatologists expect, some.. more
May 11, 2015 6:45 PM Doug Moss, Roddy Scheer News Features 1 Comments
Are Batteries Recyclable?
Dear EarthTalk, can I throw my old disposable batteries in the trash or is there a way torecycle them? - Jennifer Brandstrom, Chicago, IL Truth be told, those oldused up disposable alkaline batteries (AA, AAA, C, D, 9-volt, etc.) aren’t thee.. more
Apr 28, 2015 4:21 PM Doug Moss, Roddy Scheer News Features
Great Lakes Environmental Film Festival
Milwaukeeis set to join the environmental film festival circuit with the first annualGreat Lakes Environmental Film Festival (GLEFF), running May 1-3. The festivalcenters on documentaries with ecological themes; subjectmatter ranges from the h.. more
Apr 22, 2015 9:44 PM Hannah Klapperich Mueller Around MKE
Punishing Good Citizenship and Energy Efficiency
Scott Walker’s appointees on the Wisconsin Public Service Commission are punishing users of solar energy and are considering implementing a $50 fee for purchases of hybrid or electric cars. more
Jan 13, 2015 10:14 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 36 Comments
Heroes of the Week: Walnut Way Conservation Corp. Volunteers and Staff
Sharon and Larry Adams and their neighbors wanted to revitalize their Lindsay Heights neighborhood, home to more than 2,700 families, into a residential area where people felt safe to leave their homes. So in 2000, Walnut Way Conservation C... more
Jan 8, 2014 11:26 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Heroes of the Week: Community Shares of Greater Milwaukee Volunteers and Donors
Since 1981, the nonprofit Community Shares of Greater Milwaukee (CSGM) has raised upwards of $5 million to support more than 60 local nonprofits focused on social justice, animal welfare and more
Oct 23, 2013 3:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Earth Day 2013
Milwaukeeans have been shivering and wet this past week, so it’s easy to believe that our soggy, cold April means that global warming or climate change isn’t a serious threat.But unfortunately it is. more
Apr 16, 2013 11:41 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features