Environment

Milwaukee Riverkeeper is celebrating Earth Day 2017 withtheir 22nd Annual Spring River Cleanup. Between 9 a.m. and noon on Saturday,April 22, thousands of local volunteers will help clean away litter and debrisfrom over 50 lo.. more

Apr 20, 2017 6:09 PM Around MKE

Science is out at the DNR these days. Old-fashioned, right-wing, political propaganda is in. more

Jan 3, 2017 2:13 PM Taking Liberties 16 Comments

“We are in this bizarre political state in which most of the Republican Party still thinks it has to pretend that climate change is not real,” said Jonathan F.P. Rose. more

Nov 21, 2016 11:13 AM Letters to the Future 3 Comments

When corporate polluters no longer have to worry about being prosecuted for destroying the environment to boost their profits, can we truly believe they will voluntarily stop pollution out of the goodness of their hearts? more

May 24, 2016 1:18 PM Taking Liberties 7 Comments

Get outdoors and enjoy nature this Earth Day,Friday, April 22. While you’re at it, consider attending environmental eventsor volunteering your time for some great causes! Here are some of the manyactivities this year to help get you started. .. more

Apr 15, 2016 9:26 PM Around MKE

The inaugural EcoFest will take place in Racine on Saturday,March 19. The event hopes to share information and encourage participation inenvironmentally friendly activities.“An event like this is an opportunity for us to highlighteco-fri.. more

Mar 7, 2016 8:47 PM Around MKE

Credit: Gage Skidmore, FlickrCC

Inrecent decades, Republicans have certainly been far less sympathetic toenvironmental causes than the Democrats, and this year’s batch of candidatesfor the party’s Presidential nomination is no exception.DonaldTrump has remained skeptical o.. more

Nov 2, 2015 5:14 PM , News Features

Neil Staeck, Flickr CC

DearEarthTalk: I’ve been seeing this ad on TV a lot by SeaWorld claiming theydon’t take orcas from the wild and that orcas live just as long in captivity asthey do in the wild. Are these claims true?                                             .. more

Aug 7, 2015 4:17 PM , News Features

Good news for all you bus riders out there.The Milwaukee County Transit System has just introduced M•Card online.  The M•Card replaces paper bus passes and allows users to avoid having to hurriedly count exact change.In the past, M•Card users have.. more

Aug 5, 2015 10:00 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

Gov. Scott Walker’s recent proposal to gut the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) shows that not only is he a rabid right-winger, he’s living in denial. more

Jul 28, 2015 10:01 PM Expresso 3 Comments

OpVac

After two decades of rump shaking in Earth, Wind & Fire’s Boogie Wonderland, marketing firms acrossthe nation became convinced that the public would no longer stand for threemeager elemental forces. Fortunately, water was standing by as nature’s.. more

Jun 12, 2015 6:54 PM Around MKE

Patrick Bouquet, FlickrCC

Dear EarthTalk: What are so-called non-human rights? – Richard Montcalm, Jenkintown, PA Non-humanrights is a term coined by animal welfare activist and lawyer Steven Wise, whohas campaigned for three decades to achieve actual legal rights fo.. more

Jun 8, 2015 8:49 PM , News Features

May 19, 2015 3:10 PM , News Features

Dear EarthTalk: Where will be the best places to live if global warming gets the best of us?-Cynthia McIntosh, Jasper, WYIf temperatures around the globe continue to rise in the face of human-induced climate change as climatologists expect, some.. more

May 11, 2015 6:45 PM , News Features 1 Comments

Dear EarthTalk, can I throw my old disposable batteries in the trash or is there a way torecycle them? - Jennifer Brandstrom, Chicago, IL Truth be told, those oldused up disposable alkaline batteries (AA, AAA, C, D, 9-volt, etc.) aren’t thee.. more

Apr 28, 2015 4:21 PM , News Features

Milwaukeeis set to join the environmental film festival circuit with the first annualGreat Lakes Environmental Film Festival (GLEFF), running May 1-3. The festivalcenters on documentaries with ecological themes; subjectmatter ranges from the h.. more

Apr 22, 2015 9:44 PM Around MKE

Thinkstock

Scott Walker’s appointees on the Wisconsin Public Service Commission are punishing users of solar energy and are considering implementing a $50 fee for purchases of hybrid or electric cars. more

Jan 13, 2015 10:14 PM Taking Liberties 36 Comments

Sharon and Larry Adams and their neighbors wanted to revitalize their Lindsay Heights neighborhood, home to more than 2,700 families, into a residential area where people felt safe to leave their homes. So in 2000, Walnut Way Conservation C... more

Jan 8, 2014 11:26 PM Expresso

Since 1981, the nonprofit Community Shares of Greater Milwaukee (CSGM) has raised upwards of $5 million to support more than 60 local nonprofits focused on social justice, animal welfare and more

Oct 23, 2013 3:20 PM Expresso

Milwaukeeans have been shivering and wet this past week, so it’s easy to believe that our soggy, cold April means that global warming or climate change isn’t a serious threat.But unfortunately it is. more

Apr 16, 2013 11:41 PM News Features

