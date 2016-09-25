Envoy
Lend Me A Tenor--West Allis Edition
It wasn’t too long ago. A local director I quite respect made veiled comment on how there had been so many local productions of a farce that included blackface as a part of the plot. I’m actually kind of okay with Lend Me A Tenor . . . it’.. more
Sep 25, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Milwaukee Ends the Taxicab Cap
Jul 22, 2014 4:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose 3 Comments
NYE Dinner
Envoy is letting you celebrate New Year's in style with a Dinner and Champagne Brunch. On December 31, 2010 head over to Envoy for an 8 oz. Filet Mignon & Lobster Tail, served with truffle mashed potatoes and glazed carrots for $44.95. Then... more
Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
The Queers
Many of Lookout Record’s heyday punk bands went the way of the dinosaur, but one of the label’s quintessential acts, Queers, has carried on, recording new music—well, new in that it hasn&,Today in Milwaukee more
May 25, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee