Epictetus
All Milwaukee's a Stage
It’s a familiartrope, the comparison of life with a theatrical production. Working our waychronologically backwards, we find the image in Walt Whitman’s spectacular odeto existence “O Me! O Life! more
Jun 9, 2015 3:10 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Carroll University's 'The Catalyst Project' Bids Maxon Hall Farewell With the Sand Mandala Treatment
"Death andtaxes," is the classic, glib attempt to enumerate life's certainties. Amore sober and somber response differs only in omitting the latter conjunct. Forsome the inevitability of death is a source of crippling despair. Woody Allen,for .. more
May 25, 2014 8:22 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Wisconsin Shares Day Care Providers Sound Off
Department of Children and Families (DCF) Secretary Reggie Bicha had been touted as the headliner at the July 24 Community Brainstorming meeting devoted to the problems in the Wisconsin Shares day care program.But Bicha didn’t show up to he... more
Jul 28, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
A Genius for Deception: How Cunning Helped the British Win Two World Wars (Oxford University Press), by Nicholas Rankin
Nicholas Rankin is happy to stereotype his own people. “The British enjoy deceiving their enemies,” he writes in the opening line of his book. And while offering much evidence that his country’s enemies were also adept at deception, his more
Mar 29, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books