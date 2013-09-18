Equality Wisconsin
Boris and Doris On the Town
Fair Fun: Guests strolled the magically landscaped property of Jake Jones and Jeff Welk to celebrate the merger of Fair Wisconsin and Equality Wisconsin at a “garden party for equality more
Sep 18, 2013 1:42 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Boris and Doris On the Town
Bloomin’ Fun: The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre (MCT) once again pulled off an A-plus event at its recent “MCT in Bloom” gala at the Florentine Opera Center more
Jun 25, 2013 11:46 PM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
‘The Queer Program’ with Michael Lisowski
Michael Lisowski has hosted “The Queer Program" on MATA for over 20 years. The much-awarded talk show is Wisconsin’s longest running weekly live public-access more
Jun 5, 2013 2:24 PM John Schneider Off the Cuff
The Fight for Marriage Equality Continues
Optimists believe that the United States Supreme Court’s impending rulings on California’s Proposition 8 and the federal Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA) will affirm legal marriage rights for same-sex couples. more
Apr 23, 2013 9:53 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Boris and Doris On the Town
Holiday Cheer: FUEL Milwaukee and MMAC members celebrated the holidays with a soiree at the new Hilton Garden Inn, once the historic Loyalty Building. The crowd brought toys for MargaretAnn’s Place, networked more
Dec 23, 2012 9:24 PM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Boris and Doris On the Town
Top Picks: Nearly 1,200 Shepherd Express fans poured into the InterContinental Milwaukee Hotel’s grand ballroom for the newspaper’s annual Best of Milwaukee celebration. Editor and Publisher Louis Fortis more
Nov 28, 2012 3:37 PM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Q&A with Rev. Mari Castellanos on the LGBT community and faith
I wasnt able to attend last weeks Voices of Faith meeting, which featured a talk given by Rev. Mari Castellanos, Public Policy Advocate with the United Church of Christs national office, but I was able to speak with her beforehand about the bri.. more
Jul 30, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose