Filmed in appropriately dim shades of winter, The Innocents is a beautifully acted story of the many ways devotion can be expressed in times of great trouble. Although set in Poland in the months after World War II, the film shares somethin... more

Sep 6, 2016 3:51 PM Film Reviews

Equity touches on a host of issues, social as well as economic. It stars Anna Gunn as Naomi, an executive in the world’s largest investment bank who has hit her head on the glass ceiling—and it hurts. Equity is directed by Meera Menon and w... more

Aug 23, 2016 1:45 PM Film Reviews

It's widely assumed that legendary author William Shakespeare must have led a remarkable life. Given what we know about him, you'd think that being married to the man must have been remarkable as well. As it turns out, that may not be the c... more

Aug 23, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

