Erectile Dysfunction
Thinking About Erectile Dysfunction Medication?
I am a 50-year-old male, married twice. Sex was always short but sweet, 10 minutes or so. I’m currently seeing someone new. I rarely have sex twice in a short period of time because I can’t get another erection, but what’s really bothersome... more
Sep 8, 2014 11:36 PM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
What Does It Mean If I Lose My Erection During Sex?
I’m a 28-year-old virgin (technically). Last evening, I tried having sex for the first time and maintained a decent erection throughout the oral play. However, as soon as my penis went inside her vagina, I lost the erection. I’m a hopeless ... more
Jul 30, 2014 2:25 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
What Does It Mean If I Lose My Erection During Sex?
I'm a 28-year-old virgin (technically). Last evening, I tried having sex for the first time and maintained a decent erection throughout the oral play. However, as soon as my penis went inside her vagina, I lost the erection more
Jun 19, 2013 4:33 PM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress 2 Comments
Are There Any Foods That Help With E.D.?
I just read your article about erectile dysfunction and I agree with your answer. I, too, do not have as good of an erection as in the past. I am 56, and it seems that it started at about 50 years old, like your article said. There is no pr... more
Mar 17, 2011 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress