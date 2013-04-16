Eric Aho
Celebrating An Art Tradition
Apr 16, 2013 10:59 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
The Art of Grete Marks Survives a Horrific War
If Eric Aho speaking from hisexhibition opening at Tory Folliard Gallery intended his abstract paintings, atleast the one Deep in Europe toreflect as he says, ‘the theatre of war is played out on beautiful landscapes,“ then the Milwauk.. more
Nov 1, 2012 4:21 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Dronzek’s Dreamy Visions at Folliard Gallery
You won’t fall asleep counting sheep in Laura Dronzek’s “Flowers & Animals” exhibition at Tory Folliard Gallery (233 N. Milwaukee St.), though perhaps you’ll share this much-honored Madison artist’s dreamy... more
Oct 22, 2012 10:45 PM Judith Ann Moriarty Visual Arts
Acclaimed Aho Returns to Folliard Gallery
Beginning Oct. 18, Tory Folliard Gallery presents the latest work by renowned artist Eric Aho. Approximately 20 canvases will be on display in “Eric Aho: New Paintings,” as the artist captures the emotion... more
Oct 4, 2012 4:00 PM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Uptowner Hosts Cosmo Cruz Memorial Tomorrow
WMSE has posted information about a memorial for late DJ Cosmo Crus, which will be held tomorrow night at the Uptowner. A Memorial for family and friends of the late WMSE DJ Cosmo Cruz has been scheduled for Saturday, August 6th from 9.. more
Aug 5, 2011 4:35 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Interview: Eric Aho @ Tory Folliard Gallery
Two paintings from Eric Aho's current exhibition adeptly interpret his title "Occurrence." A large scale image titled New Year's Eve reinvents the memory and moment to a campfire in the woods. Aho affectionately scribbles in the side margins "New .. more
Dec 7, 2010 2:53 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Interview: Eric Aho @ Tory Folliard Gallery
An expectant crowd filled Tory Folliard Gallery for the Saturday exhibition opening “Eric Aho: Occurrence” in November, when the entire gallery radiated with Aho's oil on linen paintings, in diminutive and large images, that aesthetically reveal a.. more
Dec 7, 2010 1:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Rock For Tots
Ten bands from the Milwaukee and Chicago area will perform at Kelly’s Bleachers 2 in Wind Lake, Wis., as part of a day-long benefit for Toys for Tots. Scheduled performers include Julie Schroeder, The Carpetbaggers, The Liam Ford Band, Luky... more
Dec 13, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Milwaukee's Best Vietnamese Restaurant
West Bank Cafe 732 E. Burleigh St. 414-562-5555 Runners-up: Phan’s Garden, Mekong Cafe,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more
Nov 15, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Best of Milwaukee 2009
Milwaukee's Best Frozen Custard Stand
,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more
Nov 15, 2009 12:00 AM Emily Patti Best of Milwaukee 2009
Eye Spy
Canadian filmmaker RobSpence recently said that he would install a prosthetic eye with a Cleveland Plain Dealer ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more
Apr 8, 2009 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
High-School Reunion
It's safe to assume that the light shining on Angela Iannone on the stage of the Off-Broad The Pavilion ,Theater more
Apr 7, 2009 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater