‘Brick Through the Window’ Chronicles Milwaukee Punk Rock
The unwritten history of Milwaukee’s unheard music has been updated in Steven Nodine’s Brick Through the Window: An Oral History of Punk Rock, New Wave and Noise in Milwaukee, 1964-1984, a launch event for which takes place at 7 p.m. on Fri... more
Feb 14, 2017 3:41 PM Blaine Schultz Books
Father-Son Radio Play on WMSE
Milwaukee recording artist Eric Beaumont (aka Eric Blowtorch) collaborated with his father, Texas A&M emeritus history professor Roger Beaumont, on a radio play in the form of an operetta, The Ethiopian Ball. A host of prestigious Milwaukee... more
Sep 29, 2015 9:42 PM David Luhrssen Off the Cuff
Respect: The Life of Aretha Franklin (Little, Brown), by David Ritz
Prolific biographer David Ritz collaborated with Aretha Franklin 20 years ago to produce Aretha: From These Roots, an endearing but incomplete autobiography. Built on extensive interviews with Aretha’s siblings, co-producers and peers, Resp... more
Oct 1, 2014 3:02 PM Eric Beaumont Books
Influenced: Eric Blowtorch on Learning to Respect the Beastie Boys
In Influenced, we talk to Milwaukee musicians about the artists that shaped and inspired them, both as performers and listeners.Eric “Blowtorch” Beaumont has been a fixture in the Milwaukee music,Music Feature more
Sep 8, 2014 2:35 PM Sahan Jayasuriya Music Feature 1 Comments
Black Power Basketball
In the early 1970s, basketball artiste Julius Erving, dubbed “The Doctor” by a childhood buddy, was a living representation of Black Power. With a three-dimensional, frequently improvised game rooted in years of disciplined work and blac... more
Jan 15, 2014 1:05 AM Eric Beaumont Books
Cold War University: Madison and the New Left in the Sixties (University of Wisconsin Press), by Matthew Levin
In 1953, enrollment at the University of Wisconsin hit its lowest ebb since the Second World War at just over 13,000. In 1960, with American fear of Soviet expansion past the point of panic, the university received more than a million more
Jul 31, 2013 12:00 AM Eric Beaumont Books
The Porsche Santiaga Story
The Coldest Winter Ever, published in 1999, established Bronx-born orator/educator/organizer/essayist Sister Souljah as a first-rate novelist. The book set a standard for urban/street literature still unmatched. Its sociopathic more
Apr 4, 2013 4:53 PM Eric Beaumont Books
Who is Pete Townshend?
If one person epitomizes the many dualities of rock music—brutality and tenderness, bombast and subtlety, artifice and spirituality, self-reinvention and deception, exhilaration and despair, heroism and hubris, intelligence and lunacy—that ... more
Jan 28, 2013 4:25 PM Eric Beaumont Books
An 'American Demon' Remembers
Imagine, as literary premise, a demon in young Caucasian male form. So far, so Goth. Make this demon handsome, athletic and intelligent. Put him in Huntington Beach, Calif. Have him surf, hate Reagan and listen to Rodney Bingenheimer... more
Nov 9, 2011 12:00 AM Eric Beaumont Books
Vertigo Crime’s Soul-Searching Violence
Distinguished by arresting black-and-white art, DC Comics’ Vertigo Crime imprint shares a high-contrast look, fast action, and a macabre allure with DC’s incipient 1930s comic books. Like many early DC stories, two of Vertigo Crime’s six more
Jun 21, 2010 12:00 AM Eric Beaumont Books
‘Pops: A Life of Louis Armstrong’
Terry Teachout’s previous biographical subjects are George Balanchine and H. L. Mencken, so it’s a boon to Louis Armstrong fans that Teachout chose the great man for this new life story. Pops: A Life of Louis Armstrong (Houghton Mifflin Har... more
Feb 2, 2010 12:00 AM Eric Beaumont Books
Thomas Pynchon’s ‘Inherent Vice’ a Must-Read
Thomas Pynchon—post-surreal political hippie/punkslinger of prose full of history, Inherent Vice ,Books more
Sep 15, 2009 12:00 AM Eric Beaumont Books 10 Comments
Black Noir’s Appeal Is No Mystery
The state of book editing appears precarious. Editor Otto Penzler's Black Noir (Pegasus), Black Noir ,Books more
Jun 9, 2009 12:00 AM Eric Beaumont Books
Welcome to the Errordome
Long Island, N.Y., rap crew Public Enemy is an elite musical entity: a long-lasting group Do the Right Thing ,Books more
Apr 27, 2009 12:00 AM Eric Beaumont Books
And the Manuscript Surfaces
In 1944, years before On the Road and Naked Lunch made them household names, 22-year-old J On the Road ,Books more
Feb 2, 2009 12:00 AM Eric Beaumont Books
American Death Cult
With its deadly accuracy, the rifled musket may have wrought unprecedented psychological t Awaiting the Heavenly Country: The Civil War and America's Culture of Death ,Books more
Nov 3, 2008 12:00 AM Eric Beaumont Books
Iggy Pop: Open Up and Bleed
FormerMojo magazine editor Paul Trynkaappears to have spent 15 years, on and off, Mojo ,Books more
Jun 9, 2008 12:00 AM Eric Beaumont Books
Death Threat
There’snever a scarcity of problems for people like me,” proclaims private inv Blonde Faith ,Books more
Feb 20, 2008 12:00 AM Eric Beaumont Books 3 Comments