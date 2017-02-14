RSS

Eric Beaumont

The unwritten history of Milwaukee’s unheard music has been updated in Steven Nodine’s Brick Through the Window: An Oral History of Punk Rock, New Wave and Noise in Milwaukee, 1964-1984, a launch event for which takes place at 7 p.m. on Fri... more

Feb 14, 2017 3:41 PM Books

Milwaukee recording artist Eric Beaumont (aka Eric Blowtorch) collaborated with his father, Texas A&M emeritus history professor Roger Beaumont, on a radio play in the form of an operetta, The Ethiopian Ball. A host of prestigious Milwaukee... more

Sep 29, 2015 9:42 PM Off the Cuff

Prolific biographer David Ritz collaborated with Aretha Franklin 20 years ago to produce Aretha: From These Roots, an endearing but incomplete autobiography. Built on extensive interviews with Aretha’s siblings, co-producers and peers, Resp... more

Oct 1, 2014 3:02 PM Books

Eric Blowtorch photo credit: Irma RomÃ¡n

In Influenced, we talk to Milwaukee musicians about the artists that shaped and inspired them, both as performers and listeners.Eric “Blowtorch” Beaumont has been a fixture in the Milwaukee music,Music Feature more

Sep 8, 2014 2:35 PM Music Feature 1 Comments

In the early 1970s, basketball artiste Julius Erving, dubbed “The Doctor” by a childhood buddy, was a living representation of Black Power. With a three-dimensional, frequently improvised game rooted in years of disciplined work and blac... more

Jan 15, 2014 1:05 AM Books

In 1953, enrollment at the University of Wisconsin hit its lowest ebb since the Second World War at just over 13,000. In 1960, with American fear of Soviet expansion past the point of panic, the university received more than a million more

Jul 31, 2013 12:00 AM Books

The Coldest Winter Ever, published in 1999, established Bronx-born orator/educator/organizer/essayist Sister Souljah as a first-rate novelist. The book set a standard for urban/street literature still unmatched. Its sociopathic more

Apr 4, 2013 4:53 PM Books

If one person epitomizes the many dualities of rock music—brutality and tenderness, bombast and subtlety, artifice and spirituality, self-reinvention and deception, exhilaration and despair, heroism and hubris, intelligence and lunacy—that ... more

Jan 28, 2013 4:25 PM Books

Imagine, as literary premise, a demon in young Caucasian male form. So far, so Goth. Make this demon handsome, athletic and intelligent. Put him in Huntington Beach, Calif. Have him surf, hate Reagan and listen to Rodney Bingenheimer... more

Nov 9, 2011 12:00 AM Books

Distinguished by arresting black-and-white art, DC Comics’ Vertigo Crime imprint shares a high-contrast look, fast action, and a macabre allure with DC’s incipient 1930s comic books. Like many early DC stories, two of Vertigo Crime’s six more

Jun 21, 2010 12:00 AM Books

Terry Teachout’s previous biographical subjects are George Balanchine and H. L. Mencken, so it’s a boon to Louis Armstrong fans that Teachout chose the great man for this new life story. Pops: A Life of Louis Armstrong (Houghton Mifflin Har... more

Feb 2, 2010 12:00 AM Books

Thomas Pynchon—post-surreal political hippie/punkslinger of prose full of history, Inherent Vice ,Books more

Sep 15, 2009 12:00 AM Books 10 Comments

The state of book editing appears precarious. Editor Otto Penzler's Black Noir (Pegasus), Black Noir ,Books more

Jun 9, 2009 12:00 AM Books

Long Island, N.Y., rap crew Public Enemy is an elite musical entity: a long-lasting group Do the Right Thing ,Books more

Apr 27, 2009 12:00 AM Books

In 1944, years before On the Road and Naked Lunch made them household names, 22-year-old J On the Road ,Books more

Feb 2, 2009 12:00 AM Books

With its deadly accuracy, the rifled musket may have wrought unprecedented psychological t Awaiting the Heavenly Country: The Civil War and America's Culture of Death ,Books more

Nov 3, 2008 12:00 AM Books

  FormerMojo magazine editor Paul Trynkaappears to have spent 15 years, on and off, Mojo ,Books more

Jun 9, 2008 12:00 AM Books

There’snever a scarcity of problems for people like me,” proclaims private inv Blonde Faith ,Books more

Feb 20, 2008 12:00 AM Books 3 Comments

