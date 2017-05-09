Eric Blowtorch
Horace Andy Backed by Welders: Straight to Hell (Fe True Records)
You might ask: How does a Milwaukee musician resurrect an iconic Clash song by recruiting a reggae titan to sing vocals? He simply does it. Eric Blowtorch longtime ringleader, troublemaker and activist has assembled a four song collection t... more
May 9, 2017 1:40 PM Blaine Schultz Album Reviews
Mike Tate Won’t Run for Another Term as Dem Party Chair
Confirming what everyone knew anyway, Dan Bice is reporting that you won’t have Mike Tate to kick around anymore.Tate sent out anemail announcing he’s stepping down as the head of the state Democratic Partyin June, when his term ends.It’s be.. more
Jan 15, 2015 5:58 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 10 Comments
Influenced: Eric Blowtorch on Learning to Respect the Beastie Boys
In Influenced, we talk to Milwaukee musicians about the artists that shaped and inspired them, both as performers and listeners.Eric “Blowtorch” Beaumont has been a fixture in the Milwaukee music,Music Feature more
Sep 8, 2014 2:35 PM Sahan Jayasuriya Music Feature 1 Comments
Blowtorch by Himself
Spend enough time on the streets of Milwaukee's East Side and you'll surely encounter Eric Blowtorch... more
May 9, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Music Feature
Eric Blowtorch
Sometimes angry and always stripped back to a shaky voice and a fiery, plucked electric guitar, Eric Blowtorch summons the spirit of one of his heroes, Billy Bragg, on The Promise of Power. Largely recorded in his bedroom with minimal accom... more
Mar 19, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews 1 Comments
Eric Blowtorch
The latest vinyl from Milwaukee's white socialist/pacifist reggae emissary is an electro treat with Chinese dulcimer and pots ’n ’ pans ’n ’ paint buckets programmed among the synths. It finds our man mixing romance and social cons more
Jun 7, 2010 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews