Eric Blowtorch

You might ask: How does a Milwaukee musician resurrect an iconic Clash song by recruiting a reggae titan to sing vocals? He simply does it. Eric Blowtorch longtime ringleader, troublemaker and activist has assembled a four song collection t... more

May 9, 2017 1:40 PM Album Reviews

Confirming what everyone knew anyway, Dan Bice is reporting that you won’t have Mike Tate to kick around anymore.Tate sent out anemail announcing he’s stepping down as the head of the state Democratic Partyin June, when his term ends.It’s be.. more

Jan 15, 2015 5:58 PM Daily Dose 10 Comments

Eric Blowtorch photo credit: Irma RomÃ¡n

In Influenced, we talk to Milwaukee musicians about the artists that shaped and inspired them, both as performers and listeners.Eric “Blowtorch” Beaumont has been a fixture in the Milwaukee music,Music Feature more

Sep 8, 2014 2:35 PM Music Feature 1 Comments

Spend enough time on the streets of Milwaukee's East Side and you'll surely encounter Eric Blowtorch... more

May 9, 2012 12:00 AM Music Feature

Sometimes angry and always stripped back to a shaky voice and a fiery, plucked electric guitar, Eric Blowtorch summons the spirit of one of his heroes, Billy Bragg, on The Promise of Power. Largely recorded in his bedroom with minimal accom... more

Mar 19, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews 1 Comments

The latest vinyl from Milwaukee's white socialist/pacifist reggae emissary is an electro treat with Chinese dulcimer and pots ’n ’ pans ’n ’ paint buckets programmed among the synths. It finds our man mixing romance and social cons more

Jun 7, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

