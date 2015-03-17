Eric Clapton W/ Roger Daltrey
PressureCast Sixty-Nine: Valve Gets An F
Steam is a beloved digital games distributor. So why did the Better Business Bureau give Valve an F? Plus, Titanfall 2 comes to PlayStation, new 3DS rocks the charts and system updates get detailed!Audio Version: iTunes Stitcher Tune In Direct.. more
Francis Ford Coppola, Boss Man
Jeff Meene has found a new angle on one of the most remarkable filmmakers of his era. In Francis Ford Coppola (published by University of Illinois Press), Meene identifies Coppola as an especially prominent manifestation of the post-industrial, ne.. more
Eric Clapton w/ Roger Daltrey
With his legacy as one of the greatest blues and rock guitarists cemented decades ago, Eric Clapton has slowed down his stream of new studio output to a trickle this decade—his last album was 2005’s subdued Back Home —but he remain more
