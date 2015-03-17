RSS

Eric Clapton W/ Roger Daltrey

Steam is a beloved digital games distributor. So why did the Better Business Bureau give Valve an F? Plus, Titanfall 2 comes to PlayStation, new 3DS rocks the charts and system updates get detailed!Audio Version: iTunes Stitcher Tune In Direct.. more

Mar 17, 2015 4:15 PM Video Games are Dumb

Jeff Meene has found a new angle on one of the most remarkable filmmakers of his era. In Francis Ford Coppola (published by University of Illinois Press), Meene identifies Coppola as an especially prominent manifestation of the post-industrial, ne.. more

Jan 28, 2015 7:40 PM I Hate Hollywood

With his legacy as one of the greatest blues and rock guitarists cemented decades ago, Eric Clapton has slowed down his stream of new studio output to a trickle this decade—his last album was 2005’s subdued Back Home —but he remain more

Jun 28, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

