Eric Coble

theatrereview_firststage_photocreditpaulruffolo.jpg.jpe

Photo by Paul Ruffolo

It’s no mystery why First Stage selected the famous fictional detective Sherlock Holmes as the subject of its season-opening production, Sherlock Holmes: The Baker more

Oct 22, 2014 12:20 PM Theater

a+egateway_firststage.jpg.jpe

Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s beloved Sherlock Holmes has recently experienced a not-so-mysterious resurgence in pop culture through a variety of books, movies and TV shows. Each new manifestation details the shrewd cleverness and cunning exhibi... more

Oct 7, 2014 10:06 PM A&E Feature 1 Comments

There is quite a lot going on the Halloween. In addition to an uncomfortably large number of really good shows already running, there are a number of shows opening up the last weekend of October. Among them is the latest from The World's Stage .. more

Oct 27, 2011 1:03 PM Theater

blogimage7456.jpe

I’m Art Kumbalek and manoh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? Yes, Art Kumbale The Odyssey, ,Art for Art's Sake more

Jul 29, 2009 12:00 AM Art for Art's Sake

