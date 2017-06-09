Eric Engelbart

RSS

On Wednesday, June 21 Milwaukee Fringe will put on Fuel the Fringe,the official kickoff event for the second year of the Milwaukee Fringe Fest, at Fuel Café 5th Streetfrom 6-9 p.m. Ben Yela will perform original music at 6:30 p.m. and AngryY.. more

Jun 9, 2017 7:45 PM Around MKE

We talk to TJ Sizemore, founder of The Milwaukee Coffee Festival, about the mission of the festival, Milwaukee's thriving coffee scene, and the art behind making a perfect cup of coffee. more

Oct 27, 2016 12:31 AM Food 1 Comments

Milwaukee’s inaugural Fringe Festival at Pere Marquette Park and the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts will bring together more than 70 groups representing rock and other music, dance, theater, spoken word and visual arts. The festival ... more

Aug 16, 2016 4:09 PM A&E Feature

The opening of Kickapoo Coffee's sleek new Third Ward location marks their emergence into the Milwaukee market. more

Mar 9, 2016 4:49 PM Food 1 Comments

All Photos by Lauren KirschMichael Alt has a green thumb and an unlimited supply ofelbow grease.  Alt is the owner of Alt’s,a combination antique store, florist, and custom build shop in Walker’s Point. Theprodigious daily operations of the sho.. more

Feb 26, 2016 10:38 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

The Milwaukee Bucks have stumbled out of the gate in the 2015-16 NBA season, sitting at 4-5 after 9 games, with the four wins coming against mediocre competition. It's clear that this team is not qui,Sports more

Nov 13, 2015 2:30 PM Milwaukee Bucks

We talk with Milwaukee's Mustache Marvel James McMahon about the world of competitive facial hair. more

Oct 19, 2015 11:45 AM Off the Cuff

Oct 8, 2015 9:15 PM Milwaukee Bucks

Our mission (and we chose to accept it) was to ask knowledgeable bartenders, bar managers and tavern proprietors what beers or wines or cocktails they’d recommend we try this fall. We set off wit,Fall Drink Guide 2015 more

Sep 24, 2015 4:33 PM Fall Drinks Guide

This year marks the Milwaukee Comedy Festival’s 10th anniversary and it’s fair to say that since its start in 2006 it has provided the helium for Milwaukee’s ballooning comedy scene. This year’s festival runs Aug. 5-9 at Next Act Theatre, w... more

Aug 4, 2015 5:38 PM A&E Feature 1 Comments

Off the Cuff sits down with the Shepherd Express new blogger, John Reimer, aka The Baseball Buddha. more

Apr 7, 2015 8:51 PM Off the Cuff

A tuneful Chicago pop-punk band that had long seemed primed for bigger things, Plain White T’s finally got their big break in 2007 when their sensitive acoustic ballad “Hey There Delilah” became one of the year’s most inescapable more

Jan 27, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Renaissance Theaterworks opens its season with Reasons to Be Pretty , the final chapter in contemporary playwright Neil LaBute’s thematic trilogy about society’s obsession with physical appearance. Having debuted in New York in 2008 more

Oct 17, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

George Clooney, The American more

Sep 6, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews

Fred Gillich is the quintessential Milwaukeean, a beacon of hometown pride. His t-shirt company Too Much Rock for One Hand has been producing buzz-worthy apparel that shows off Cream City pride for over a decade, and it's hard to miss Fred and his.. more

Oct 7, 2016 2:39 PM Around MKE

An acronym for Technology, Entertainment, and Design, TED Talks was established in 1984 to provide a global medium for spreading influential messages through powerful speeches delivered by expert speakers. In the interest of expanding, TED ... more

Oct 4, 2016 3:23 PM A&E Feature

Entrepreneurship is not for the faint of heart. It requirescourage, ingenuity, a tireless work ethic, and an unwavering belief andconfidence in one’s own abilities to succeed. The last and arguably mostimportant difference between a successful .. more

Sep 9, 2016 3:10 PM Around MKE

Susie Brkich and Joey Carioti of Cranky Al's talk about being a part a revitalized Wauwatosa community, the importance of family and their visit from a celebrity chef. more

Jun 21, 2016 2:04 PM Food

YouTube culture is an esoteric and intriguing phenomenon. It’san entire world that seems to exist in an alternate universe, an ecosystem populatedby a collection of enormous superstars with millions of fans whom the majorityof the American publ.. more

May 24, 2016 6:37 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

Pictured Left to Right: Vance, Nordstrum and ParisiAbortion has been one of the most consistently controversialtopics in American culture for over three decades, but the debate has come to ahead recently with legislation and efforts to defund Pl.. more

May 20, 2016 3:46 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

All Photography by Lauren Kirsch.Ryan Holman has lived all over the United States, but hasbuilt a home in Milwaukee. Holman has become well-known in Milwaukee as an affable and witty standup comedian,while also working behind the scenes producin.. more

Apr 26, 2016 4:02 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

All Photos by Erik Thiel

The new play Two Rivers, a moving, dramatic account of a family grappling with the revelation of a deep, dark family secret, has two more upcoming performances at The Alchemist Theater, on April 3 a,Theater more

Mar 31, 2016 2:33 PM Theater

Mar 29, 2016 6:04 PM Around MKE

We list some of our favorite one-location Milwaukee coffee shops. more

Jan 12, 2016 1:41 PM Food 8 Comments

Photo by Todd Nilson, Flickr CCBaking and pastry arts students from MATC's skills are on display at the Milwaukee Public Market, in the form of thirty-two elaborate and creative gingerbread houses. The houses are on display as part of MATC's 'Ging.. more

Dec 10, 2015 7:18 PM Around MKE

Dec 3, 2015 7:09 PM Around MKE

Courtesy Harley-Davidson Museum

Drinking craft beer may be overtaking shopping as the most popular Black Friday ritual in Milwaukee. Lakefront Brewery's Black Friday event usually drums up traffic around the block, and the Harley-Davidson Museum's Black Friday Beerfest is growin.. more

Nov 23, 2015 6:45 PM Around MKE

Nov 19, 2015 7:39 PM Around MKE

Photo by Ribarnica, Flickr CCYou know what's more enjoyable than waking up at the crack of dawn on Black Friday and dealing with the stress of the biggest shopping day of the year? Waking up late and enjoying craft beer, breakfast burritos and art.. more

Nov 18, 2015 4:36 PM Around MKE

Get ready for the Milwaukee Bucks bandwagon to overflow during the 2015-2016 season. This is the best Milwaukee Bucks team since Ray Allen, Glen Robinson, and Sam Cassell wore the purple and green. more

Oct 27, 2015 2:44 PM Milwaukee Bucks 1 Comments

