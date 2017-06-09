Eric Engelbart
Fuel the Fringe at Fuel Café 5th Street
On Wednesday, June 21 Milwaukee Fringe will put on Fuel the Fringe,the official kickoff event for the second year of the Milwaukee Fringe Fest, at Fuel Café 5th Streetfrom 6-9 p.m. Ben Yela will perform original music at 6:30 p.m. and AngryY.. more
Jun 9, 2017 7:45 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
The Milwaukee Coffee Festival Focuses on Coffee Culture and Education
We talk to TJ Sizemore, founder of The Milwaukee Coffee Festival, about the mission of the festival, Milwaukee's thriving coffee scene, and the art behind making a perfect cup of coffee. more
Oct 27, 2016 12:31 AM Eric Engelbart Food 1 Comments
Milwaukee Welcomes the Fringe
Milwaukee’s inaugural Fringe Festival at Pere Marquette Park and the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts will bring together more than 70 groups representing rock and other music, dance, theater, spoken word and visual arts. The festival ... more
Aug 16, 2016 4:09 PM David Luhrssen A&E Feature
Kickapoo Coffee's Third Ward Cafe Brings Quality to the Front and Center
The opening of Kickapoo Coffee's sleek new Third Ward location marks their emergence into the Milwaukee market. more
Mar 9, 2016 4:49 PM Eric Engelbart Food 1 Comments
Finding Something Rare and Timeless at Alt’s
All Photos by Lauren KirschMichael Alt has a green thumb and an unlimited supply ofelbow grease. Alt is the owner of Alt’s,a combination antique store, florist, and custom build shop in Walker’s Point. Theprodigious daily operations of the sho.. more
Feb 26, 2016 10:38 PM Eric Engelbart Around MKE 1 Comments
5 Reasons Not To Panic About the Bucks' Start
The Milwaukee Bucks have stumbled out of the gate in the 2015-16 NBA season, sitting at 4-5 after 9 games, with the four wins coming against mediocre competition. It's clear that this team is not qui,Sports more
Nov 13, 2015 2:30 PM Eric Engelbart Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee's Moustache Marvel
We talk with Milwaukee's Mustache Marvel James McMahon about the world of competitive facial hair. more
Oct 19, 2015 11:45 AM Eric Engelbart Off the Cuff
The Otherworldly Potential Of Giannis Antetokounmpo
Oct 8, 2015 9:15 PM Eric Engelbart Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee's Bartenders Recommend Their Favorite Fall Beers
Our mission (and we chose to accept it) was to ask knowledgeable bartenders, bar managers and tavern proprietors what beers or wines or cocktails they’d recommend we try this fall. We set off wit,Fall Drink Guide 2015 more
Sep 24, 2015 4:33 PM John Schneider Fall Drinks Guide
Milwaukee Comedy Festival
This year marks the Milwaukee Comedy Festival’s 10th anniversary and it’s fair to say that since its start in 2006 it has provided the helium for Milwaukee’s ballooning comedy scene. This year’s festival runs Aug. 5-9 at Next Act Theatre, w... more
Aug 4, 2015 5:38 PM Eric Engelbart A&E Feature 1 Comments
Time to Play Ball!
Off the Cuff sits down with the Shepherd Express new blogger, John Reimer, aka The Baseball Buddha. more
Apr 7, 2015 8:51 PM Eric Engelbart Off the Cuff
Plain White T’s
A tuneful Chicago pop-punk band that had long seemed primed for bigger things, Plain White T’s finally got their big break in 2007 when their sensitive acoustic ballad “Hey There Delilah” became one of the year’s most inescapable more
Jan 27, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Reasons to Be Pretty
Renaissance Theaterworks opens its season with Reasons to Be Pretty , the final chapter in contemporary playwright Neil LaBute’s thematic trilogy about society’s obsession with physical appearance. Having debuted in New York in 2008 more
Oct 17, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Slow-Burning Drama in ‘The American’
George Clooney, The American more
Sep 6, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Too Much Metal Fred Goes Prime Time with Packers' Coach Mike McCarthy
Fred Gillich is the quintessential Milwaukeean, a beacon of hometown pride. His t-shirt company Too Much Rock for One Hand has been producing buzz-worthy apparel that shows off Cream City pride for over a decade, and it's hard to miss Fred and his.. more
Oct 7, 2016 2:39 PM Eric Engelbart Around MKE
TEDxMilwaukee Spreads Powerful Ideas and Experiences
An acronym for Technology, Entertainment, and Design, TED Talks was established in 1984 to provide a global medium for spreading influential messages through powerful speeches delivered by expert speakers. In the interest of expanding, TED ... more
Oct 4, 2016 3:23 PM Eric Engelbart A&E Feature
Spike Brewing and the Growing Phenomenon of Home Brewing
Entrepreneurship is not for the faint of heart. It requirescourage, ingenuity, a tireless work ethic, and an unwavering belief andconfidence in one’s own abilities to succeed. The last and arguably mostimportant difference between a successful .. more
Sep 9, 2016 3:10 PM Eric Engelbart Around MKE
Cranky Al’s Brings Old- and New-School Donuts to a Revitalized Wauwatosa
Susie Brkich and Joey Carioti of Cranky Al's talk about being a part a revitalized Wauwatosa community, the importance of family and their visit from a celebrity chef. more
Jun 21, 2016 2:04 PM Eric Engelbart Food
Martin Moore Captures Milwaukee's Essence Through Video
YouTube culture is an esoteric and intriguing phenomenon. It’san entire world that seems to exist in an alternate universe, an ecosystem populatedby a collection of enormous superstars with millions of fans whom the majorityof the American publ.. more
May 24, 2016 6:37 PM Eric Engelbart Around MKE 1 Comments
Three Milwaukee Women Take a Stand for Women's Rights
Pictured Left to Right: Vance, Nordstrum and ParisiAbortion has been one of the most consistently controversialtopics in American culture for over three decades, but the debate has come to ahead recently with legislation and efforts to defund Pl.. more
May 20, 2016 3:46 PM Eric Engelbart Around MKE 1 Comments
Hear Here Presents Spreads the Musical Love
All Photography by Lauren Kirsch.Ryan Holman has lived all over the United States, but hasbuilt a home in Milwaukee. Holman has become well-known in Milwaukee as an affable and witty standup comedian,while also working behind the scenes producin.. more
Apr 26, 2016 4:02 PM Eric Engelbart Around MKE 1 Comments
'Two Rivers' Runs Deep at The Alchemist Theater
The new play Two Rivers, a moving, dramatic account of a family grappling with the revelation of a deep, dark family secret, has two more upcoming performances at The Alchemist Theater, on April 3 a,Theater more
Mar 31, 2016 2:33 PM Eric Engelbart Theater
Comedian Andy Kindler to Perform @ Club Garibaldi
Mar 29, 2016 6:04 PM Eric Engelbart Around MKE
Milwaukee's Under-The-Radar Neighborhood Coffee Shops
We list some of our favorite one-location Milwaukee coffee shops. more
Jan 12, 2016 1:41 PM Eric Engelbart Food 8 Comments
Feast Your Eyes on Designer Gingerbread Houses
Photo by Todd Nilson, Flickr CCBaking and pastry arts students from MATC's skills are on display at the Milwaukee Public Market, in the form of thirty-two elaborate and creative gingerbread houses. The houses are on display as part of MATC's 'Ging.. more
Dec 10, 2015 7:18 PM Eric Engelbart Around MKE
700 Santa Clauses are Coming to Town this Saturday
Dec 3, 2015 7:09 PM Eric Engelbart Around MKE
Harley-Davidson To Host Black Friday Beerfest
Drinking craft beer may be overtaking shopping as the most popular Black Friday ritual in Milwaukee. Lakefront Brewery's Black Friday event usually drums up traffic around the block, and the Harley-Davidson Museum's Black Friday Beerfest is growin.. more
Nov 23, 2015 6:45 PM Eric Engelbart Around MKE
MCTS Honors Brett Favre
Nov 19, 2015 7:39 PM Eric Engelbart Around MKE
Lakefront Brewery to Host Fifth Annual Black Friday Event
Photo by Ribarnica, Flickr CCYou know what's more enjoyable than waking up at the crack of dawn on Black Friday and dealing with the stress of the biggest shopping day of the year? Waking up late and enjoying craft beer, breakfast burritos and art.. more
Nov 18, 2015 4:36 PM Eric Engelbart Around MKE
Milwaukee Bucks 2015-16 Season Preview
Get ready for the Milwaukee Bucks bandwagon to overflow during the 2015-2016 season. This is the best Milwaukee Bucks team since Ray Allen, Glen Robinson, and Sam Cassell wore the purple and green. more
Oct 27, 2015 2:44 PM Eric Engelbart Milwaukee Bucks 1 Comments