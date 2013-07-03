RSS

Eric Holder

-1.jpg.jpe

Among the many reasons that Americans hold the House of Representatives in low repute—at historically abysmal levels, in fact—is the blatantly partisan and ideological more

Jul 3, 2013 5:43 PM News Features

111110_nixon7_ap_328.jpg.jpe

Let's state this very simply, so everybody will understand. The notion that Barack Obama is "Nixonian"—or that his administration's recent troubles bear any more

Jun 2, 2013 6:30 PM News Features

bilde.jpg.jpe

Jeri Bonavia, founder of the Wisconsin Anti-Violence Effort (WAVE), wasn’t sure why she, along with 14 others, was selected to meet with Vice President Joe Biden and Attorney General Eric Holder to discuss gun violence more

Jan 23, 2013 12:06 AM News Features

blogimage19164.jpe

Forever incapable of embarrassment, let alone sober reflection, Karl Rove is very well suited to his current... more

Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 4 Comments

blogimage19076.jpe

This week, Republicans on Capitol Hill opened yet another front in their continuous sniping against the Obama... more

Jun 25, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 2 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES