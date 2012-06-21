Eric Hutchinson
This Week in Milwaukee
With the help of some enthusiastic praise from celebrity blogger Perez Hilton, Washington, D.C., pop-rock songwriter Eric Hutchinson rebounded from an unproductive stint on Madonna's Maverick Records, which shut down before... more
Jun 21, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
DJ Drama and Cookin' Soul Offer Free Biggie Mix
On the 12th anniversary of Christopher Wallace's death, DJ Drama and Cookin' Soul released their long-teased Notorious B.I.G. Tribute album, a collection that binds chopped-up snippets of Biggie's best-known songs with new, mostly Wallace-themed v.. more
Mar 9, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Missy Higgins
Endlessly compared to Sarah McLachlan and Vanessa Carlton because, well, she sounds an awful lot like both of those artists, Missy Higgins is a bona fide star in her native Australia, where she’s charted regularly since her next-big-thing emergen... more
Jul 11, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee