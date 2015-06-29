Eric Idle
Spamalot in August
A casual glance at the Musical Masquer's Facebook page looks promising. Things are coming along. Patsy has mastered the art of coconutting. Arthur has mastered the art of pointing at his feet. There’s a good chance that Sir Robbin is limberi.. more
Jun 29, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Funny Side of Camelot
Monty Python’s Spamalot kicks off the inaugural season of Theatre Unchained at the former Carte Blanche Studios.Written by Python’s Eric Idle with John Du Prez, Spamalot adapts the surrealist troupe’s first feature film, Monty Python and th... more
Sep 12, 2013 5:41 PM Brandon Miller Theater
The Musical Search For The Grail Continues
More than just an attempt to cash-in on the alarmingly enduring popularity of an old British sketch comedy group, Monty Python’s Spamalot is a really enjoyable night at the theatre. As easy as it is to bemoan the lack of creativity or willing.. more
Dec 7, 2010 10:49 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Brass Menazeri
Balkan brass band music captivated California clarinetist Peter Jaques after he discovered the genre by exploring one of its cultural cousins, klezmer. Like his models in the Serbian Gypsy bands from the former Yugoslavia, Jaques’ group fou... more
Aug 3, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Coco Montoya
When John Mayall reformed his long-defunct Bluesbreakers in the 1980s without Eric Clapton, Peter Green or Mick Taylor, but made up for its lack of star power with the sheer force of new guitarist Coco Montoya, a one-time drummer for Albert... more
Apr 11, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee