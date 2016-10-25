Eric Johnson
This Week in Milwaukee: Oct. 27-Nov. 2
The Rave welcomes three huge rap shows while Milwaukee bands get in the Halloween spirit. more
Oct 25, 2016 1:53 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee: July 31-August 6
Phox, Aretha Franklin, Peter Frampton and more! more
Jul 30, 2014 2:30 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Eric Johnson
Younger, more technologically savvy crowds may recall Eric Johnson's name from the video game “Guitar Hero III,” where wannabe shredders annihilated their fingers trying to play Johnson's Grammy-winning piece “Cliffs of Dover... more
Aug 5, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Experience Hendrix (3/21)
The concert event of the year is coming to Milwaukee! The 2010 Tribute Tour - Experience Hendrix is coming to the ,Sponsored Events more
Mar 21, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Sponsored Content