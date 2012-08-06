Eric Mire Band
The Sikh Temple Tragedy
Like you, I have a very heavy heart today. <br /><br />I watched with horror as the news came out about yesterday\'s <a href=\"http://www.reuters.com/article/2012/08/06/us-usa-wisconsin-shooting-idUSBRE8740FP20120806\" target=\"_blank\">mass shoot.. more
Aug 6, 2012 8:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
The Fugitive’s Finale
“The Fugitive” was reaching the end of the line by 1967 as Dr. Richard Kimble (David Janssen) hopped one Greyhound after another, more to slip the tightening dragnet around him than to find the one-armed man who murdered his wife. Volume 2 of .. more
Feb 12, 2011 6:52 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Eric Mire Band
Mire’s overall vibe is coffeehouse, but not so muchso that he’s averse to getting booties moving. Aided by rhymes from label mateMelissa Czarnik and Joshua the Scribe, and including glockenspiel and clarinetamong his instrumentation, Mir,CD... more
Oct 28, 2009 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews 1 Comments
Eric Mire Band
Though Spooky Love is the Eric Mire Band’s debut album, the Milwaukee group’s Spooky Love ,Today in Milwaukee more
May 9, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
May 7 - May 13
Saturday, May 9 Salt Creek @ Linneman’s Riverwest Inn, 9:30 p,This Week in Milwaukee more
May 6, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee