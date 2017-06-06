Eric Segnitz

RSS

Present Music returned to the Wherehouse for its season closer Friday evening with two performances, one at 6 p.m. (which I attended), the second at 9. The concert was curated by guest music direct,Classical Music and Dance more

Jun 6, 2017 3:35 PM Classical Music

Present Music’s most recent concert was at Pitch Project on South Fifth Street. Bucking expectations, Artistic Director Kevin Stalheim programmed music by dead guys—excepting only three pieces. more

Feb 21, 2017 3:32 PM Classical Music

Milwaukee Art Museum presents “Haunted Screens: German Cinema in the 1920s” Oct. 21-Jan. 22, 2017. Many special events and screenings will be featured, including a collaboration between Present Music and Quasimondo Milwaukee Physical The... more

Oct 18, 2016 2:05 PM A&E Feature

Polish Fest, Asia Fest, the Lakefront Festival of Art and several musicians and musical groups look to make the most of another prime summer weekend in Milwaukee. more

Jun 14, 2016 2:09 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Present Music’s recent chamber concert took intimacy of setting a step further, whereby the audience was in about 100 chairs in a semi-circle on the stage—surrounding the musicians. This proved to be an inspired idea. more

Mar 1, 2016 3:00 PM Classical Music

Two very different, terrific singers were featured in concerts this weekend. Both sang old music, and both sang in highly evolved style. The similarities end there more

Apr 16, 2014 12:35 AM Classical Music

On Saturday Present Music explored yet another unprecedented venue in the Schlitz Audubon Nature Center in Bayside. A previous performance took place at a private East Side home, and the same program is planned for more

Feb 19, 2013 10:06 PM Classical Music

Present Music’s artistic director Kevin Stalheim doesn’t worry about his audience’s intellectual comfort. He trusts that if you are attending a PM concert, you are an adventuresome, open-minded, curious concertgoer who sees no future in bar... more

Feb 10, 2013 8:19 PM A&E Feature

