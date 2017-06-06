Eric Segnitz
Challenging Guest Artists Featured at Present Music Season Finale
Present Music returned to the Wherehouse for its season closer Friday evening with two performances, one at 6 p.m. (which I attended), the second at 9. The concert was curated by guest music direct,Classical Music and Dance more
Jun 6, 2017 3:35 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Present Music Dazzles at Pitch Project Concert
Present Music’s most recent concert was at Pitch Project on South Fifth Street. Bucking expectations, Artistic Director Kevin Stalheim programmed music by dead guys—excepting only three pieces. more
Feb 21, 2017 3:32 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Haunted Screens
Milwaukee Art Museum presents “Haunted Screens: German Cinema in the 1920s” Oct. 21-Jan. 22, 2017. Many special events and screenings will be featured, including a collaboration between Present Music and Quasimondo Milwaukee Physical The... more
Oct 18, 2016 2:05 PM David Luhrssen A&E Feature
This Week in Milwaukee June 16-22
Polish Fest, Asia Fest, the Lakefront Festival of Art and several musicians and musical groups look to make the most of another prime summer weekend in Milwaukee. more
Jun 14, 2016 2:09 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
An Inspired Evening at the Zelazo Center
Present Music’s recent chamber concert took intimacy of setting a step further, whereby the audience was in about 100 chairs in a semi-circle on the stage—surrounding the musicians. This proved to be an inspired idea. more
Mar 1, 2016 3:00 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
New Voices for Old Music
Two very different, terrific singers were featured in concerts this weekend. Both sang old music, and both sang in highly evolved style. The similarities end there more
Apr 16, 2014 12:35 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
Subtle, Contemporary, Intimate
On Saturday Present Music explored yet another unprecedented venue in the Schlitz Audubon Nature Center in Bayside. A previous performance took place at a private East Side home, and the same program is planned for more
Feb 19, 2013 10:06 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Chambers of Delight
Present Music’s artistic director Kevin Stalheim doesn’t worry about his audience’s intellectual comfort. He trusts that if you are attending a PM concert, you are an adventuresome, open-minded, curious concertgoer who sees no future in bar... more
Feb 10, 2013 8:19 PM William Barnewitz A&E Feature