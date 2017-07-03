Eric Thames
Surprise! Brewers on the Rise
The Milwaukee Brewers are on the rise, exceeding 2017 pre-season expectations. more
Jul 3, 2017 3:15 PM Frank Clines A&E Feature
Newcomers Coming Big for the Brewers: 2017’s Crop of First-time Brewers Could be a Historic One
The unlikely success of the Brewers this season has been inlarge part the result of big contributions from players new to Milwaukee. Whilethe impact of rookies like Lewis Brinson, Josh Hader and Brett Phillips willlikely determine if the C.. more
Jun 12, 2017 3:04 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential
Eric Thames is Way into Metal
One of the reasons Brewers fans have taken so quickly to Eric Thames—aside, of course, from his historical April, his ridiculous production, his movie-caliber redemption story, incredible beard, genial personality and all that—is that he genuinely.. more
May 12, 2017 8:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music 1 Comments
Eric Thames’s April Ranks Among the Greatest Single Month Performances in Brewers History
One month into the baseball season, the hot start of Brewers’first baseman Eric Thames has been one of the sport’s biggest stories. With thepossible exceptions of Paul Molitor’s 1987 hitting streak and CC Sabathia’sdominant final months of.. more
May 1, 2017 6:12 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential
Dickie Thon Mania: Eric Thames isn’t the First Brewer to Start his Milwaukee Career with a Bang
The sudden emergence of Brewers first baseman Eric Thameshas drawn many comparisons to the rise of former Tigers slugger Cecil Fielder,who similarly found his stroke overseas after an undistinguished beginning tohis Major League .. more
Apr 25, 2017 2:54 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential
Brewers 2017: Piece by Piece...
The Milwaukee Brewers rebuild could be on the fast track toward contending for the playoffs. more
Mar 28, 2017 1:46 PM art kumbalek More Sports
Will Eric Thames’ Success in Korea Translate to the Brewers?
Brewers fans have reason to be excited, but Korean ball is a very different game, explains LLC Datacaster David Schultz. more
Dec 1, 2016 3:46 PM Kyle Lobner Brewers On Deck Circle
Prestige Atlantic Impulse
Affirming Victor DeLorenzo’s status as perhaps the most musically adventurous of all the Violent Femmes, the drummer’s new project, Prestige Atlantic Impulse, is an experimental jazz trio worlds removed from the Femmes’ signature folk-pu more
Jan 27, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
ParkSide 23 Touts Local Foods, Craft Beers
Local foods and craft beers are among the themes of ParkSide 23, which opened in Brookfield in November. The meats come from Wisconsin producers and the beer list focuses on micros. A 10,000-square-foot kitchen garden is in the works so tha... more
Jan 19, 2011 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Year of the Jackass
I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, no hard-provoking, thought-throbbing essay on the schmutz of our times this week, no sir. I am otherwise occupied if not consumed by the great philosophical question d... more
Jan 19, 2011 12:00 AM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake