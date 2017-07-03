RSS

Eric Thames

The Milwaukee Brewers are on the rise, exceeding 2017 pre-season expectations. more

Jul 3, 2017 3:15 PM A&E Feature

The unlikely success of the Brewers this season has been inlarge part the result of big contributions from players new to Milwaukee. Whilethe impact of rookies like Lewis Brinson, Josh Hader and Brett Phillips willlikely determine if the C.. more

Jun 12, 2017 3:04 PM Brew Crew Confidential

One of the reasons Brewers fans have taken so quickly to Eric Thames—aside, of course, from his historical April, his ridiculous production, his movie-caliber redemption story, incredible beard, genial personality and all that—is that he genuinely.. more

May 12, 2017 8:30 PM On Music 1 Comments

One month into the baseball season, the hot start of Brewers’first baseman Eric Thames has been one of the sport’s biggest stories. With thepossible exceptions of Paul Molitor’s 1987 hitting streak and CC Sabathia’sdominant final months of.. more

May 1, 2017 6:12 PM Brew Crew Confidential

The sudden emergence of Brewers first baseman Eric Thameshas drawn many comparisons to the rise of former Tigers slugger Cecil Fielder,who similarly found his stroke overseas after an undistinguished beginning tohis Major League .. more

Apr 25, 2017 2:54 PM Brew Crew Confidential

The Milwaukee Brewers rebuild could be on the fast track toward contending for the playoffs. more

Mar 28, 2017 1:46 PM More Sports

Brewers fans have reason to be excited, but Korean ball is a very different game, explains LLC Datacaster David Schultz. more

Dec 1, 2016 3:46 PM Brewers On Deck Circle

Affirming Victor DeLorenzo’s status as perhaps the most musically adventurous of all the Violent Femmes, the drummer’s new project, Prestige Atlantic Impulse, is an experimental jazz trio worlds removed from the Femmes’ signature folk-pu more

Jan 27, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Local foods and craft beers are among the themes of ParkSide 23, which opened in Brookfield in November. The meats come from Wisconsin producers and the beer list focuses on micros. A 10,000-square-foot kitchen garden is in the works so tha... more

Jan 19, 2011 12:00 AM Dining Preview

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, no hard-provoking, thought-throbbing essay on the schmutz of our times this week, no sir. I am otherwise occupied if not consumed by the great philosophical question d... more

Jan 19, 2011 12:00 AM Art for Art's Sake

