Eric Van Schyndle

Abele Administration Defends Controversial Transit Contract
In new legal documents, the Chris Abele administration defended its intent to award a $492 million transit contract to MV Transportation, despite the Texas company’s scoring lower than all of the other vendors on the service portion of the ... more
Jan 29, 2014 7:13 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Documents Show Possible Flaws in Abele Administration’s Bus Contract Bidding Process
The Abele administration was set to award a multiyear transit contract worth between $492 million and $820 million to an out-of-state company that received the poorest scores for bus service but more
Jan 15, 2014 2:15 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Appeal of Abele’s Bus Contract Moves Ahead
The stalled contract to operate the Milwaukee County Transit System seems to be closer to a resolution.This summer, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele announced that more
Dec 4, 2013 1:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features