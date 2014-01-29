RSS

Eric Van Schyndle

In new legal documents, the Chris Abele administration defended its intent to award a $492 million transit contract to MV Transportation, despite the Texas company’s scoring lower than all of the other vendors on the service portion of the ... more

Jan 29, 2014 7:13 PM News Features

The Abele administration was set to award a multiyear transit contract worth between $492 million and $820 million to an out-of-state company that received the poorest scores for bus service but more

Jan 15, 2014 2:15 AM News Features

The stalled contract to operate the Milwaukee County Transit System seems to be closer to a resolution.This summer, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele announced that more

Dec 4, 2013 1:00 AM News Features

