RSS

Eric Whitacre

dancereview_danceworks_(bypaulruffolo).jpg.jpe

Photo by Paul Ruffolo

Inside us all lives the child we once were. The Quest, Jason Powell’s fifth collaboration with Danceworks Performance Company, spoke to boys and girls of all ages. Cream City Percussion played alongside Chant Claire Chamber Choir onstage an... more

May 17, 2016 4:01 PM Dance

nativechorus1.jpg.jpe

May 14, 2015 5:38 PM Sponsored Content

Bel Canto Chorus performs “Modern American Choral Masters” at Renaissance Place. more

May 12, 2015 7:45 PM Classical Music

bloch.jpg.jpe

The East Side Chamber Players will celebrate Yom Kippur with a program of music inspired by the Jewish experience, including Eric Whitacre’s Five Hebrew Love Songs, George Gershwin’s Lullaby, a selection more

Sep 11, 2013 12:12 AM Classical Music

blogimage11623.jpe

After years of serving as artistic director of Milwaukee Repertory Theater, Joseph Hanreddy finds himself with an interesting new role in the Milwaukee theater scene. The man who helped make the Rep the city’s most prestigious theater comp... more

Jul 20, 2010 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

SOCIAL UPDATES