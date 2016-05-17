Eric Whitacre
Jason Powell’s ‘The Quest’ Sets a New Standard
Inside us all lives the child we once were. The Quest, Jason Powell’s fifth collaboration with Danceworks Performance Company, spoke to boys and girls of all ages. Cream City Percussion played alongside Chant Claire Chamber Choir onstage an... more
May 17, 2016 4:01 PM Devin Settle Dance
Bel Canto Chorus Presents: Modern American Choral Masters
May 14, 2015 5:38 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Classical Happening: Bel Canto
Bel Canto Chorus performs “Modern American Choral Masters” at Renaissance Place. more
May 12, 2015 7:45 PM John Jahn Classical Music
A Celebration of Jewish Music
The East Side Chamber Players will celebrate Yom Kippur with a program of music inspired by the Jewish experience, including Eric Whitacre’s Five Hebrew Love Songs, George Gershwin’s Lullaby, a selection more
Sep 11, 2013 12:12 AM Joel K. Boyd Classical Music
Joseph Hanreddy Moves to UW-Milwaukee
After years of serving as artistic director of Milwaukee Repertory Theater, Joseph Hanreddy finds himself with an interesting new role in the Milwaukee theater scene. The man who helped make the Rep the city’s most prestigious theater comp... more
Jul 20, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Off the Cuff