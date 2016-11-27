Ericka Wade
Still with Renaissance’s Groundworks next month
Nov 27, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
An Enjoyably Wacky Family Comedy
Windfall Theatre, You Can’t Take It With You, Russ Bickerstaff, Carol Zippel, David Ferrie, Ericka Wade, Samantha Martinson, Village Church Arts more
Sep 27, 2016 2:53 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Time of His Life
Mark Bucher reflects on the growth and persistence of his Boulevard Theatre as the company celebrates its 30th season. more
Jan 19, 2016 3:02 PM David Luhrssen A&E Feature
History's Human Face
Renaissance Theaterworks’ The Ballad of Emmett Till is a powerful exploration of one of the inciting events of the civil rights movement: the brutal 1955 murder of 14-year-old Till by white South,Theater more
Oct 26, 2015 11:49 AM Selena Milewski Theater
Renaissance Theaterworks Remembers Emmett Till
Renaissance Theaterworks presents the Milwaukee premiere of Ifa Bayeza’s The Ballad of Emmett Till, Oct. 23-Nov. 15. more
Oct 13, 2015 7:51 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Renaissance Theaterworks Remembers Emmett Till
Renaissance Theaterworks presents the Milwaukee premiere of Ifa Bayeza’s The Ballad of Emmett Till, Oct. 23-Nov. 15. Plus: other upcoming theater openings. more
Oct 8, 2015 2:40 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Boulevard Presents an ‘Rx’ for Laughs
Boulevard Theatre’s 'Rx,' staged in the beautifully converted basement of Plymouth Church, is an appealing love story and satire of America’s over-dependence on pharmaceuticals. more
Apr 20, 2015 11:40 AM Selena Milewski Theater
Boulevard Theatre Presents Kate Fodor’s ‘Rx’
Boulevard Theatre takes on Big Pharma with Kate Fodor’s play Rx, April 18-May 3. more
Apr 15, 2015 12:52 AM Amanda Sullivan Theater
‘In the Red and Brown Water’
Marquette and UPROOTED Theatres’ In the Red and Brown Water is a triumph. Powerfully realistic in its themes and characters yet abstract and spiritual in its style, it is unlike anything seen before on the university’s stage more
Nov 12, 2014 9:50 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Marti Gobel Unites UPROOTED and Marquette Theatre
Marti Gobel will direct and design costumes for In the Red and Brown Water, an upcoming collaboration between Marquette University Theatre and UPROOTED Theatre. “Nothing like this has been seen in Milwaukee,” says Gobel. “The play is gro... more
Oct 29, 2014 11:49 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Two Nights Only: A Staged Reading of ‘The Chalk Garden’
Often cited as a key factor in the revival of the Kinnickinnic business district and a kick-starter of the Bay View renaissance, Boulevard Theatreâ€”founded by Artistic Director Mark Bucher nearly 30 years agoâ€”presents a staged reading of... more
Jul 17, 2014 6:06 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater 1 Comments
A Lively, Contemporary New York Musical
When looking about for an ethnic cast for a big local production, major arts groups tend to search elsewhere for their talent. This is a pity, as it ignores the great talent right here in greater Milwaukee. It’s nice to see Skylight Music T... more
Feb 2, 2014 9:34 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Musical Comedy History in Triplicate
Musical revues can be kind of repetitive. They add a nice contrast to the rest of what inhabits local stages, but the format can feel forced no matter how it's dressed up. The Harmonettes has some unique angles, however. The more
May 2, 2013 4:37 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
True Grit
If her narrative is reliable, Mattie Ross must have been a precocious 14-year-old even before her father was shot dead by his hired hand, Tom Chaney. A pigtailed girl on the Western frontier, Mattie is as firm as an oak staff and drives har... more
Dec 21, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews 1 Comments