Erik Schoster
Synth Fest MKE Looks Beyond the Moog
In its inaugural year, Synth Fest MKE aims to bring together disparate corners of Milwaukee’s electronic music scene. more
Jul 19, 2016 3:02 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Cedar AV Are Finally Releasing an Album
Anybody who followed Milwaukee's experimental electronic music scene around the '00s and early '10s probably has fuzzy but fond memories of Cedar AV, a trio made up of three of the city's most expressive electronic musicians: Nate Zabriskie, Erik .. more
Oct 16, 2015 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Geodes Do Jazz, Via Programming and Improvisation
Pity the band that doesn’t realize it’s breaking up. When Nicholas Sanborn moved from Milwaukee to Durham, N.C., a few years back, he had every intention of more
Oct 7, 2014 10:26 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
News of the Weird
In July, the prominent BrewDog brewery in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, began producing The End of History, the world's strongest and most expensive beer: 55% alcohol by volume at a cost of 500 pounds ($780) a bottle. BrewDog decided to incorpor... more
Oct 1, 2010 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
Out-of-State Republican Voucher Money Supports Democrats Plale, Sanchez and Findley
What do school vouchers and mining equipment manufacturer Bucyrus International have in common?Not much, unless you’re receiving campaign fliers from the pro-school-voucher group American Federation for Children (AFC) promoting state Sen. J... more
Sep 8, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 4 Comments