RSS

Erik Schoster

localmusic_synthfest.jpg.jpe

In its inaugural year, Synth Fest MKE aims to bring together disparate corners of Milwaukee’s electronic music scene. more

Jul 19, 2016 3:02 PM Local Music

cedar av.jpg.jpe

Anybody who followed Milwaukee's experimental electronic music scene around the '00s and early '10s probably has fuzzy but fond memories of Cedar AV, a trio made up of three of the city's most expressive electronic musicians: Nate Zabriskie, Erik .. more

Oct 16, 2015 2:00 PM On Music

localmusic_geodes.jpg.jpe

Pity the band that doesn’t realize it’s breaking up. When Nicholas Sanborn moved from Milwaukee to Durham, N.C., a few years back, he had every intention of more

Oct 7, 2014 10:26 PM Local Music

In July, the prominent BrewDog brewery in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, began producing The End of History, the world's strongest and most expensive beer: 55% alcohol by volume at a cost of 500 pounds ($780) a bottle. BrewDog decided to incorpor... more

Oct 1, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

What do school vouchers and mining equipment manufacturer Bucyrus International have in common?Not much, unless you’re receiving campaign fliers from the pro-school-voucher group American Federation for Children (AFC) promoting state Sen. J... more

Sep 8, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 4 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES