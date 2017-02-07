RSS
Erika Navin
Goodnight Lulu in Elm Grove
Feb 7, 2017 12:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Sunset's Shining 'Three Little Pigs'
The best children's fare of any kind is a delicate balance. It should be fun and entertaining for kids and those accompanying them, it should be educational without being too obvious and, if it's really good, it should instill a few moral l... more
May 16, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Agony and the Ecstasy of Phil Spector
Phil Spector, a loner after the suicide of his father when Spector was 5, was bullied in school. He was only 18 in 1958 when he recorded his first hit, “To Know Him (Is to Love Him).” The strange, haunting lament of unrequited love turns pr... more
Jan 4, 2011 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
