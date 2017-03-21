RSS

Erin Sura

inreviewskylightbymarkfrohna.jpg.jpe

Local opera lovers need to make it to the richly charming Skylight Music Theatre production of what is titled Beauty and the Beast, an adaptation of the André Grétry 1771 opera Zémire et Azor. Ever,Theater more

Mar 21, 2017 1:38 PM Classical Music

classicalreview_skylight_bysarabill.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Sara Bill

The Skylight Music Theatre scales down the epic blare of Wagner’s classic cycle with an emotionally accessible studio theater abridgment in 'The Skylight Ring.' more

May 18, 2015 12:50 PM Classical Music

classical.jpg.jpe

“Dying is easy. Comedy is hard.” That often-quoted quip applies as much to opera as to theater, and nothing is harder in operatic comedy than Gioachino Rossini. Not only are there vocal challenges in the bel canto style, but the often re... more

Sep 23, 2014 12:58 AM Classical Music

SOCIAL UPDATES