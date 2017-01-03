RSS

As the Waukesha Civic Theatre puts it: “For the uninitiated, Combat Boot Camp challenges high school-age playwrights, directors and actors to bring original scripts from initial concept to performance before a live audience” over a four-... more

Jan 3, 2017 1:40 PM Performing Arts Weekly

Photo credit: Joe Kirschling

Hello Death’s latest album Remnants is just the first of several major projects the distinctive Milwaukee folk quartet has lined up. more

Jul 7, 2015 9:44 PM Local Music

Oneof Milwaukee’s most visionary songwriters moved to California last month: ToddUmhoefer,  the lone constant behind the experimental folk project Old Earth. Considering the role that collaboration has played in Old Earth's recording process, th.. more

Dec 1, 2014 9:20 PM On Music

You might know Erin Wolf as the music director and DJ for 91.7 WMSE, or perhaps you know her as a member of Altos and Hello Death. Or maybe you’ve attended a show booked by her and Brandon Malacar,Music Feature more

Jul 18, 2014 11:42 AM Music Feature

Photo credit: Erik Ljung

A band name can be worth a thousand words, and Hello Death says it all. The Milwaukee folk group that shares members with Altos released its debut self-titled album in June, and it’s the kind of decidedly bleak, darkly pretty thing you’d ex... more

Sep 23, 2013 1:04 AM Music Feature

Mostly written on parchment or papyrus, in Hebrew and Aramaic with a smattering of Greek, the hundreds of documents known as the Dead Sea Scrolls became the most famous archaeological discovery since the opening of King Tut’s tomb. more

May 23, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Those familiar with Kelly Hogan will undoubtedly recognize her sterling vocals. Not merely soulful, Hogan interprets lyrics with such vibrant savvy. She’s startling and beguiling. The Georgia-born and Midwest-lived Hogan is best-known for b... more

Jan 28, 2013 2:05 PM Concert Reviews

“We’re a filthy, charming, lovable band,” Christopher Roberts, drummer for Milwaukee trio Heavy Hand, explains bluntly. “A lot of our lyrics are dirty as shit and we swear in our songs. They’re not radio-friendly, for the most more

Nov 7, 2012 12:30 PM Local Music

Jacquelyn Beaupre' and Donivan Berube of West Bend’s Americana-steeped folk duo Blessed Feathers came to the Stonefly Brewery Monday night to introduce their latest EP, Peaceful Beasts in an Ocean of Weeds, though... more

Oct 9, 2012 1:47 PM Concert Reviews

“It’s always been really difficult for us to title a record,” Peter Prescott, drummer for longtime Boston... more

Sep 19, 2012 3:03 PM Music Feature

“The thing about revisiting cities: People ask what your favorite city is and what you're looking forward... more

Aug 1, 2012 12:00 AM Music Feature

Milwaukee trio Fahri's song “Lazy Fruit” begins in defiance of its own title. With its rolling drumbeat and poppy guitars, it expels an air of delicious nervousness—the kind of thrills that come from campy horror movies, grade-schoo more

Jun 26, 2012 12:00 AM Local Music

Although the modern chamber pop composer has a relatively small field to play on, the competition is fierce... more

Jun 20, 2012 12:00 AM Music Feature

When asked what music has inspired her the most, Victoriah Banuelos, half of the sister-sister Milwaukee pop outfit Vic and Gab, answers readily: “Rush.” Victoriah isn't over the age of 35, and she isn't clueless about current indepe more

May 9, 2012 12:00 AM Local Music

Pop music has a natural snap to it, thanks to its youthful motivations. Nobody has done it quite as winningly as the punk legends Buzzcocks, but the Milwaukee pop group Coo Woo is game to try their hand at it. Coo Woo takes on the British..... more

May 2, 2012 12:00 AM Local Music

Are the '90s coming back? That's a question echoing throughout fashion and music, as some say the recession is leading Americans into a place of cultural nostalgia for a decade that, though it certainly had its ups and downs, held a clear-c... more

Feb 29, 2012 12:00 AM Local Music 2 Comments

Waxing nostalgic is inevitable with any reunion, and Dan Didier, drummer for lauded Milwaukee band The Promise Ring, has more than good reason to do so. “There was a small-knit community here,” he says, remembering a Milwaukee that regul... more

Feb 22, 2012 12:00 AM Local Music

The Turner Hall Ballroom felt like a reunion in every sense of the word last Thursday. The space was filled with people from all corners—some former Milwaukeeans, some Chicagoans and plenty of resident Milwaukee rock veterans... more

Dec 27, 2011 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

Whether your tastes in holiday music run toward the sentimental or the grandiose, local musicians have you covered. Every year Milwaukee artists put their own spin on some holiday classics (and create some new ones) with loving care and ple... more

Dec 21, 2011 12:00 AM Local Music

“Ha, not really, no,” Zach Condon says with a laugh, when asked if there's a place he's saving... more

Nov 22, 2011 12:00 AM Music Feature

“It's been an intense year for us thus far,” remarks Ross Severson of Canyons of Static. “We recorded our new album in late winter and have been mixing and mastering throughout the year in between playing a ton of shows. We went on our..... more

Oct 5, 2011 12:00 AM Local Music

Current musicians are pretty much bridge-builders, experts who hop genres and blur multiple styles and eras. The enigmatic and energetic pop of Milwaukee's Canopies is a prime example. Sounds from '80s synth sit beside today's psych-pop rev... more

Aug 24, 2011 12:00 AM Local Music

Call it coy or call it a dead cause. Committing music to cassette could be both of those things. But it also could just be a good deal. “Vinyl is expensive,” says Joseph Peterson, bassist for Milwaukee band Catacombz. “Tapes are cheap... more

Aug 10, 2011 12:00 AM Local Music 1 Comments

Into Arcadia has truly caught the spirit of renewal that comes with this time of year, and the quartet's recent recording session has breathed energy and direction into their sincere style of pop-rock, further invigorated by true camaraderi... more

Jul 6, 2011 12:00 AM Local Music

Chicago's musicians are some of the most striking in the United States. They proudly defy most of those “charming Midwestern” characteristics that cloyingly cling to many musicians in the surrounding region, yet unwittingly steal a bit o... more

May 18, 2011 12:00 AM Music Feature

To someone who had never seen Ra Ra Riot live, and might have only heard a song here and there, the crowd at the Syracuse, N.Y., band's Wednesday concert must have seemed slightly overwhelming. The noticeably young—and exceptionally good-sm... more

Apr 15, 2011 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

