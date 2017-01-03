Erin Wolf
Performing Arts Weekly 1.15
As the Waukesha Civic Theatre puts it: “For the uninitiated, Combat Boot Camp challenges high school-age playwrights, directors and actors to bring original scripts from initial concept to performance before a live audience” over a four-... more
Jan 3, 2017 1:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
Hello Death Keep the Chills Coming
Hello Death’s latest album Remnants is just the first of several major projects the distinctive Milwaukee folk quartet has lined up. more
Jul 7, 2015 9:44 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Stream Old Earth's Latest EP, "What one could, to these three, be for?"
Oneof Milwaukee’s most visionary songwriters moved to California last month: ToddUmhoefer, the lone constant behind the experimental folk project Old Earth. Considering the role that collaboration has played in Old Earth's recording process, th.. more
Dec 1, 2014 9:20 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Influenced: Erin Wolf Revisits Her Favorite Mixtapes
You might know Erin Wolf as the music director and DJ for 91.7 WMSE, or perhaps you know her as a member of Altos and Hello Death. Or maybe you’ve attended a show booked by her and Brandon Malacar,Music Feature more
Jul 18, 2014 11:42 AM Sahan Jayasuriya Music Feature
Hello Death Find Comfort in Mortality
A band name can be worth a thousand words, and Hello Death says it all. The Milwaukee folk group that shares members with Altos released its debut self-titled album in June, and it’s the kind of decidedly bleak, darkly pretty thing you’d ex... more
Sep 23, 2013 1:04 AM Joe Guszkowski Music Feature
The Dead Sea Scrolls
Mostly written on parchment or papyrus, in Hebrew and Aramaic with a smattering of Greek, the hundreds of documents known as the Dead Sea Scrolls became the most famous archaeological discovery since the opening of King Tut’s tomb. more
May 23, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Kelly Hogan @ Cactus Club
Those familiar with Kelly Hogan will undoubtedly recognize her sterling vocals. Not merely soulful, Hogan interprets lyrics with such vibrant savvy. She’s startling and beguiling. The Georgia-born and Midwest-lived Hogan is best-known for b... more
Jan 28, 2013 2:05 PM Erin Wolf Concert Reviews
Heavy Hand’s Filthy Underground Rock
“We’re a filthy, charming, lovable band,” Christopher Roberts, drummer for Milwaukee trio Heavy Hand, explains bluntly. “A lot of our lyrics are dirty as shit and we swear in our songs. They’re not radio-friendly, for the most more
Nov 7, 2012 12:30 PM Erin Wolf Local Music
Blessed Feathers w/ Way Yes @ Stonefly Brewery
Jacquelyn Beaupre' and Donivan Berube of West Bend’s Americana-steeped folk duo Blessed Feathers came to the Stonefly Brewery Monday night to introduce their latest EP, Peaceful Beasts in an Ocean of Weeds, though... more
Oct 9, 2012 1:47 PM Erin Wolf Concert Reviews
The Continued Vitality of Mission of Burma
“It’s always been really difficult for us to title a record,” Peter Prescott, drummer for longtime Boston... more
Sep 19, 2012 3:03 PM Erin Wolf Music Feature
Sharon Van Etten's Songs of Heartbreak and Transience
“The thing about revisiting cities: People ask what your favorite city is and what you're looking forward... more
Aug 1, 2012 12:00 AM Erin Wolf Music Feature
Fahri Finds Its Milwaukee Groove
Milwaukee trio Fahri's song “Lazy Fruit” begins in defiance of its own title. With its rolling drumbeat and poppy guitars, it expels an air of delicious nervousness—the kind of thrills that come from campy horror movies, grade-schoo more
Jun 26, 2012 12:00 AM Erin Wolf Local Music
Patrick Watson's Traveling Chamber Pop
Although the modern chamber pop composer has a relatively small field to play on, the competition is fierce... more
Jun 20, 2012 12:00 AM Erin Wolf Music Feature
Vic and Gab's Sweet, Sisterly Pop
When asked what music has inspired her the most, Victoriah Banuelos, half of the sister-sister Milwaukee pop outfit Vic and Gab, answers readily: “Rush.” Victoriah isn't over the age of 35, and she isn't clueless about current indepe more
May 9, 2012 12:00 AM Erin Wolf Local Music
Coo Woo's British Sensibilities
Pop music has a natural snap to it, thanks to its youthful motivations. Nobody has done it quite as winningly as the punk legends Buzzcocks, but the Milwaukee pop group Coo Woo is game to try their hand at it. Coo Woo takes on the British..... more
May 2, 2012 12:00 AM Erin Wolf Local Music
Pretty Wounds Look to the Past
Are the '90s coming back? That's a question echoing throughout fashion and music, as some say the recession is leading Americans into a place of cultural nostalgia for a decade that, though it certainly had its ups and downs, held a clear-c... more
Feb 29, 2012 12:00 AM Erin Wolf Local Music 2 Comments
The Promise Ring Reunites and Reminisces
Waxing nostalgic is inevitable with any reunion, and Dan Didier, drummer for lauded Milwaukee band The Promise Ring, has more than good reason to do so. “There was a small-knit community here,” he says, remembering a Milwaukee that regul... more
Feb 22, 2012 12:00 AM Erin Wolf Local Music
Braid/Smoking Popes @ Turner Hall Ballroom
The Turner Hall Ballroom felt like a reunion in every sense of the word last Thursday. The space was filled with people from all corners—some former Milwaukeeans, some Chicagoans and plenty of resident Milwaukee rock veterans... more
Dec 27, 2011 12:00 AM Erin Wolf Concert Reviews
A Milwaukee Holiday Mixtape
Whether your tastes in holiday music run toward the sentimental or the grandiose, local musicians have you covered. Every year Milwaukee artists put their own spin on some holiday classics (and create some new ones) with loving care and ple... more
Dec 21, 2011 12:00 AM Erin Wolf Local Music
Beirut: On Travels and Homecomings
“Ha, not really, no,” Zach Condon says with a laugh, when asked if there's a place he's saving... more
Nov 22, 2011 12:00 AM Erin Wolf Music Feature
Canyons of Static Settle Down
“It's been an intense year for us thus far,” remarks Ross Severson of Canyons of Static. “We recorded our new album in late winter and have been mixing and mastering throughout the year in between playing a ton of shows. We went on our..... more
Oct 5, 2011 12:00 AM Erin Wolf Local Music
Canopies' Bridge-Building Pop
Current musicians are pretty much bridge-builders, experts who hop genres and blur multiple styles and eras. The enigmatic and energetic pop of Milwaukee's Canopies is a prime example. Sounds from '80s synth sit beside today's psych-pop rev... more
Aug 24, 2011 12:00 AM Erin Wolf Local Music
Catacombz's Open-Minded Psych-Rock
Call it coy or call it a dead cause. Committing music to cassette could be both of those things. But it also could just be a good deal. “Vinyl is expensive,” says Joseph Peterson, bassist for Milwaukee band Catacombz. “Tapes are cheap... more
Aug 10, 2011 12:00 AM Erin Wolf Local Music 1 Comments
Into Arcadia's Rebirth
Into Arcadia has truly caught the spirit of renewal that comes with this time of year, and the quartet's recent recording session has breathed energy and direction into their sincere style of pop-rock, further invigorated by true camaraderi... more
Jul 6, 2011 12:00 AM Erin Wolf Local Music
The Sea and Cake and the Pursuit of Inspiration
Chicago's musicians are some of the most striking in the United States. They proudly defy most of those “charming Midwestern” characteristics that cloyingly cling to many musicians in the surrounding region, yet unwittingly steal a bit o... more
May 18, 2011 12:00 AM Erin Wolf Music Feature
Ra Ra Riot w/ Generationals @ Turner Hall Ballroom
To someone who had never seen Ra Ra Riot live, and might have only heard a song here and there, the crowd at the Syracuse, N.Y., band's Wednesday concert must have seemed slightly overwhelming. The noticeably young—and exceptionally good-sm... more
Apr 15, 2011 12:00 AM Erin Wolf Concert Reviews