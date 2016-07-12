Ernest Hemingway
Hemingway’s Midwest Roots
Robert K. Elder’s fascinating hardcover coffee table book Hidden Hemingway: Inside the Ernest Hemingway Archives of Oak Park includes manuscripts, original family photos and intimate correspondence that together reveal new pieces of Hemingw... more
Jul 12, 2016 2:45 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Home Movies/Out on Digital: April 25
Young bohemian artist Sarah (Lizzy Caplan) hesitates over moving in with her boyfriend of two years, the alt rock singer Kevin (Geoffrey Arend). And her unease turns to mortification when Kevin proposes marriage to her during more
Apr 26, 2013 5:11 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Gutkind’s Engaging ‘You Can’t Make This Stuff Up’
No one knows exactly who coined the term "creative nonfiction," though author and writing teacher Lee Gutkind staked his claim on the phrase when he founded a literary journal by the same name in 1993. In fact, Vanity Fair more
Nov 19, 2012 6:52 PM Heather Zydek Books