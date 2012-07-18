Ersan Ilyasova
Good Effort Pays Off for a Good Guy
The Bucks' re-signing of Ersan Ilyasova isn't the only new NBA deal of special interest to Milwaukee. In a classic tale of “local boy makes good,” Steve Novak of Brown Deer and... more
Jul 18, 2012 Frank Clines
Steering to Escape the Circle Route
Fans of the Milwaukee Bucks have had a pretty dull ride since 2001, the last time their team won a postseason series. In 11 years there have been only two winning seasons and four brief trips to the playoffs. Mostly it's been lap after lap... more
Jul 3, 2012 Frank Clines
A Response Tailored for the Times
It's official: The Milwaukee Bucks are on the NBA's endangered list. Owner Herb Kohl recently declared that if a new arena doesn't replace the Bradley Center within a few years, “Milwaukee's chances of remaining a part of the NBA more
May 16, 2012 Frank Clines
Stirring Up the Passion, Or Maybe Not
Slim Pickens, in Blazing Saddles, twanged it best: “What in the wahd, wahd world of sports is a-goin' on here?” Three weeks ago the Bucks were on a roll—six wins in eight games, including two over Miami—and playing with energ more
Feb 22, 2012 Frank Clines