RSS

Escape From New York

carpenterwide.jpg.jpe

68-year-old John Carpenter’s first-ever tour was a multi-media experience that drew a passionate, cultishly devoted crowd. more

Jul 19, 2016 10:28 AM Concert Reviews

onmusic_latestflame.jpg.jpe

Jul 6, 2015 6:00 PM On Music

474729_311119522300124_1253923513_o.jpg.jpe

Horror movies, for the most part, tend to be associated with the visual. The sight of frights such as buckets of blood, severed limbs and mask-wearing maniacs is meant to provide a visceral shock to the viewer. Yet the difference between a ... more

Feb 5, 2013 10:10 PM Local Music

blogimage11817.jpe

Tired of being pushed around by bullies, high school student Dave Lizewski (Johnson), purchases a wet suit and sets out to exact revenge in the guise of "Kick-Ass." His first encounter is a disaster that teaches Dave he'll need to toughen u... more

Aug 9, 2010 12:00 AM Home Movies

SOCIAL UPDATES