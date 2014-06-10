RSS

Escargot

diningout.jpg.jpe

Ardent opened quietly on Milwaukee’s East Side in the latter part of 2013. It is a discreet setting, a bit isolated in an area better known for carryout pizza and Thai fare. You enter by walking down a more

Jun 10, 2014 9:49 PM Dining Preview

dining2.jpg.jpe

The Lagniappe Brasserie (17001 W. Greenfield Ave., New Berlin) serves some fine continental fare in a charming setting. The interior has a countrified French feel in a location surrounded by suburbia. The menu changes more

Apr 24, 2013 6:08 PM Dining Preview

blogimage19463.jpe

This is one of those “best-kept-secret” places you are glad to find. Located in a quiet residential neighborhood, Jackson Grill is a small place featuring a handful of tables in the dining room and near the bar. The setting is pleasantly re... more

Aug 2, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

SOCIAL UPDATES