Featuring tasteful nude photographs of athletes from all corners of the sports world, ESPN Magazine 's Body Issue is designed to turn heads, but one inclusion is turning even more heads than usual this year: former Milwaukee Brewers slugger (and c.. more

Jul 8, 2014 7:00 PM Around MKE

No one knows if new Bucks coach Larry Drew is the answer to the team’s problems, but he’s already disappointed mad-dog sports fans by promising to be a decent more

Jun 11, 2013 10:46 PM Taking Liberties

Tony Bosch: A Face You Can Trust

The Milwaukee Brewers claimed one of their most exciting victories of the season last night thanks to a 10th inning Yunieski Betancourt walkoff double and some truly spectacular base running from Ca,Sports more

Jun 5, 2013 12:25 AM More Sports

Last week the Observers looked at the candidates for baseball's Hall of Fame who are either known or suspected to have used performance-enhancing drugs. Now they assess the other candidates and declare their more

Dec 30, 2012 8:35 PM More Sports

Just as the Brewers blazed into the thick of the playoff race, Frank was off on another trip—and out of touch completely after a quick review of the Packers-Bears game. But a few days earlier another football topic got a wide-ranging discus... more

Sep 18, 2012 1:15 PM More Sports

Call the Observers what you will—traitors to the American way, apostates to the great creed of sports fandom—but the NFL's annual pageant for restocking its rosters... more

May 3, 2012 12:00 AM More Sports

Last year the Brewers got halfway to the ultimate baseball goal, winning a division championship and a playoff series for the first time in 29 years before falling to St. Louis in the National League Championship Series. This year there are... more

Apr 5, 2012 12:00 AM More Sports

Never mind what happens on the courts of the NCAA Division I basketball tournament. "March Madness" really refers to the mass hysteria known as Bracketology—millions of otherwise reasonable people going nuts trying to figure out what... more

Mar 14, 2012 12:00 AM More Sports

It's hard to imagine a more disheartening story for the world of baseball. Brewers left fielder Ryan Braun, just named the National League's Most Valuable Player, failed a drug test in October and could be suspended for the first 50 games o... more

Dec 14, 2011 12:00 AM More Sports

So it sounds like ESPN was working on the Braun positive test story and it started to leak more, so they rushed it to air in order to not be scooped. That means the story they initially reported was not the best put-together or researched piece th.. more

Dec 11, 2011 7:11 PM More Sports

ESPN's Steve Berthiaume seems to think so. Axford has already notched 31 saves this season and would seem to be on pace to break Francisco Cordero's season record of 44 saves, which he did in 2007. Axford had a rough April and his ERA was near 9.. more

Aug 1, 2011 10:31 PM More Sports

Prince Fielder has become the highest-ever paid Brewer. He signed a one-year, $15.5 million dollar contract to avoid his final year of arbitration with the club.The previously highest-paid Brewer was Zach Greinke, at $13.5 million.Prince's contr.. more

Jan 18, 2011 5:29 PM More Sports

ESPN announced the Juergen Klinsman will be one of their analysts for the World Cup this summer.In general, soccer announcers and analysts here in the states are sub-par. Former players are trotted through a revolving door and ESPN has had a har.. more

Apr 30, 2010 2:11 AM More Sports

I was speaking to a group of new freshmen at the institution of higher learning that funds eighteen ,The Naked Vine more

Aug 17, 2009 12:00 AM Eat/Drink 1 Comments

“Pineapple Express” is all hand claps, alto sax and the familiar voice of Lewis himself. And when Lewis gleefully sings the beautifully simple chorus—“How did we get into this mess?/Pineapple Express!”—it is di,Today more

Jul 4, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Ed Werner on SportsCenter was talking about Favre looking into surgery for a torn biceps muscle and said that Favre didn't want to do the surgery because he didn't want to go through the 3-6 weeks of rehab. 3-6 weeks!!!! That's a long time, you kn.. more

May 15, 2009 4:00 AM More Sports

Prosports have no off-seasons, just times when they suspend the games toget to the reall Prosports have no off-seasons, just times when they suspend the games toget to the reall ,Sports more

Apr 22, 2009 12:00 AM More Sports

Read this on ESPN (actually saw the link on Twitter) and it's about a game between DeKalb (Ill.) High School and Milwaukee Madison.One of the Madison players had just lost his mother and wasn't planning on playing. He showed up late to the game, h.. more

Feb 17, 2009 5:00 AM More Sports

I really enjoy your column and have a question. Do you have any suggestions on how to perf I really enjoy your column and have a question. Do you have any suggestions on how to perf ,SEXPress more

Jan 22, 2009 12:00 AM Sexpress 3 Comments

In the first installment of his casual, out-of-nowhere sports blog on ESPN.com, "commercially successful rapper and major sports fan" Lil Wayne weighs in on football, writing of this football season that: "As a Packer fan, it's been pret.. more

Sep 25, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

