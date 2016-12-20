Essay
Incarnations: A History of India in Fifty Lives (Farrar, Straus & Giroux), by Sunil Khilnani
Without the past there can be no present. Those who control history can manipulate the meaning of now. With Incarnations: A History of India in Fifty Lives, Sunil Khilnani, sets out to rescue his country’s past from obscurity and also from ... more
Dec 20, 2016 12:22 AM David Luhrssen Books
Shakespeare’s Comedies: A Very Short Introduction (Oxford University Press), by Bart van Es
William Shakespeare hasn’t stood still through the centuries. As Bart van Es points out in this engaging essay, his texts are rich enough to bare many sorts of stagings and settings. Prior to Shakespeare, plays were populated by types. He f... more
Jul 5, 2016 2:38 PM David Luhrssen Books
The Epitome of Modern
“Modernity” is the central theme of Roberto Calasso’s La Folie Baudelaire (Farrar, Straus & Giroux), which, among many other things, explores the origins of the word as defined and executed by Baudelaire between more
Nov 28, 2012 3:09 PM Martin Jack Rosenblum Books
Stories of Life and Love in 'Visiting Tom'
Meet Tom Hartwig, an 80-something farmer in small-town Wisconsin whose favorite hobby is firing his homemade cannons. Hartwig is at the center of Michael Perry's touching memoir, Visiting Tom: A Man, a Highway, and the Road to Roughneck... more
Aug 20, 2012 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
Silence: 50th Anniversary Edition (Wesleyan University Press), by John Cage
John Cage the composer was almost inseparable from Cage the essayist. They were facets of the same persona. Prefacing the handsome 50th anniversary edition of Cage's seminal collection of writings, Silence, is an introductory essay... more
May 14, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books