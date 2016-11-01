Estabrook Dam
Wheel Tax and Go Pass—and Misinformation—Dominated County Board’s Budget Listening Session
Monday’sHalloween night public hearing on Milwaukee County’s 2017 budget was full ofspooky myths and misinformation, especially regarding the $60 vehicleregistration fee (AKA the wheel tax) as well as the Go Pass for the county’sseniors and di.. more
Nov 1, 2016 5:21 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
The Estabrook Dam Should be Removed but the Current Removal Plan Sets a Terrible Precedent
We’ll be clear up front: We believe that the Estabrook Dam should be torn down. That said, we certainly don’t like the plan hatched to tear down the dam and we believe it sets a dangerous precedent for future sales of county-owned land that... more
Oct 25, 2016 4:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 2 Comments
Are We Close to Ending the Estabrook Dam Stalemate?
Pending court cases and a new deadline of Dec. 31 could force Milwaukee County to jumpstart its solution to this years-long battle over fixing the Estabrook Dam and reinstating a lake within the Milwaukee River or pulling it out of the wate... more
Aug 9, 2016 4:30 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
DamNation Documentary
Aug 17, 2014 12:37 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Estabrook Dam Decision to Be Revealed
The deadline for a decision on Milwaukee County's crumbling Estabrook Dam is June 24, according to... more
Jun 20, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 21 Comments
Can They Really Do That?
It came as no shock to observers of Gov.-elect Scott Walker that he came out swinging against state employees shortly after his election. After all, Walker has treated Milwaukee County employees like public nuisances who don’t deserve to be... more
Dec 15, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 13 Comments
Rowdy Roddy Piper
Though he’s best known as the mulleted, kilted WWE wrestler—and perhaps the greatest (and most likable) villain the fake sport has ever seen, infamously taking on good guys Hulk Hogan and Mr. T at the inaugural 1985 WrestleMania more
Apr 15, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee