RSS

Estabrook Park

theoutsidermain.jpg.jpe

The Shepherd Express Patio Guide 2017 more

May 30, 2017 1:00 PM Brew City Booze

estabrookdam.jpg.jpe

We’ll be clear up front: We believe that the Estabrook Dam should be torn down. That said, we certainly don’t like the plan hatched to tear down the dam and we believe it sets a dangerous precedent for future sales of county-owned land that... more

Oct 25, 2016 4:31 PM Expresso 2 Comments

benelux.jpg.jpe

With temperatures finally starting to heat up it’s theperfect time to take your drinking outdoors, and Milwaukee has some of the bestspots to do just that. We have everything from rooftop patios to picturesqueviews of the Milwaukee River. Here’.. more

Jun 23, 2015 5:20 PM Around MKE

estabrookkegtapping (3).jpg.jpe

While Bay View patiently waits to see when—and if—its own beer garden will open in Humboldt Park, Estabrook Park’s beer garden is open for business. Next week on Thursday, June 19, Estabrook’s garden will celebrate the start of its busiest season .. more

Jun 12, 2014 4:25 PM Around MKE

throw milwaukee snow throw winter disc golf.jpg.jpe

Believe it or not, winter will eventually come to an end. Birds will return, days will grow incrementally longer, and that small parcel of land between the sidewalk and street will no longer be a g,Sports more

Feb 20, 2014 1:50 PM Milwaukee Bucks

blogimage19039.jpe

The deadline for a decision on Milwaukee County's crumbling Estabrook Dam is June 24, according to... more

Jun 20, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 21 Comments

blogimage11765.jpe

The touring production of the hit Broadway musical Wicked is an especially large one, bringing with it 450,000 pounds of equipment and a company of 55 people. The personnel include cast, production managers, stagehands and other more

Aug 4, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10369.jpe

Passion Pit’s Michael Angelakos has one of those voices that’s so bad it’s good, a shrill and excitable, high-pitched whine. Everything about Passion Pit’s sound is this unstable and enthused. The group’s 2009 album Manner more

Apr 3, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES