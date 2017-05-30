Estabrook Park
Patios Built for Summer Drinking
The Shepherd Express Patio Guide 2017 more
May 30, 2017 1:00 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
The Estabrook Dam Should be Removed but the Current Removal Plan Sets a Terrible Precedent
We’ll be clear up front: We believe that the Estabrook Dam should be torn down. That said, we certainly don’t like the plan hatched to tear down the dam and we believe it sets a dangerous precedent for future sales of county-owned land that... more
Oct 25, 2016 4:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 2 Comments
The Best Outdoor Drinking Spots in Milwaukee
With temperatures finally starting to heat up it’s theperfect time to take your drinking outdoors, and Milwaukee has some of the bestspots to do just that. We have everything from rooftop patios to picturesqueviews of the Milwaukee River. Here’.. more
Jun 23, 2015 5:20 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
The Estabrook Park Beer Garden Welcomes Summer with a Keg Tapping and Free Beer
While Bay View patiently waits to see when—and if—its own beer garden will open in Humboldt Park, Estabrook Park’s beer garden is open for business. Next week on Thursday, June 19, Estabrook’s garden will celebrate the start of its busiest season .. more
Jun 12, 2014 4:25 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
Throw Milwaukee Brings Winter Disc Golf to Estabrook
Believe it or not, winter will eventually come to an end. Birds will return, days will grow incrementally longer, and that small parcel of land between the sidewalk and street will no longer be a g,Sports more
Feb 20, 2014 1:50 PM Tyler Maas Milwaukee Bucks
Estabrook Dam Decision to Be Revealed
The deadline for a decision on Milwaukee County's crumbling Estabrook Dam is June 24, according to... more
Jun 20, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 21 Comments
Wicked
The touring production of the hit Broadway musical Wicked is an especially large one, bringing with it 450,000 pounds of equipment and a company of 55 people. The personnel include cast, production managers, stagehands and other more
Aug 4, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Passion Pit
Passion Pit’s Michael Angelakos has one of those voices that’s so bad it’s good, a shrill and excitable, high-pitched whine. Everything about Passion Pit’s sound is this unstable and enthused. The group’s 2009 album Manner more
Apr 3, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee