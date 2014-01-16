Estabrook
A Beer Garden Could Be Coming to Greendale's Scout Lake Park
The Estabrook Park beer garden may soon have some company. The Milwaukee County Parks Department and County Executive Chris Abele are looking to build on the popularity of Estabrook's beer garden with an additional beer garden in Scout Lake Park i.. more
Jan 16, 2014 7:00 PM Norman Ware Around MKE
Going to the Dogs?
With access to dog parks and affordable vet care, Milwaukee dog owners and their pets aren’t living too shabbily compared to those in other cities. Recently, Divya Raghavan, analyst for NerdWallet—an unbiased financial literacy and consumer... more
Sep 10, 2013 10:45 PM Nastassia Putz A&E Feature
Cinematic Titanic’s Bad Movie Tour
Citing a disinterest in performing in front of the camera, in 1993 Joel Hodgson stepped down from the show he created, “Mystery Science Theater 3000.” His explanation seemed feasible. The soft-spoken comedian always came across as a bit too... more
Feb 17, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski A&E Feature