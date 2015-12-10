RSS

Estates

the_disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of opinions with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're running down our favorite Milwaukee albums of 2015. Matt shares some of his favorites from Milwaukee Record's.. more

Dec 10, 2015 8:00 PM On Music

musicgate.jpg.jpe

From politically charged experimental hip-hop to free-spirited rock ’n’ roll, here are the 2015 Milwaukee albums you need to hear. more

Dec 8, 2015 8:17 PM Music Feature 4 Comments

musicgateway_estates.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Dave Zylstra/Shepherd Express

For their latest LP, the Milwaukee emo trio Estates sojourned for a weekend at Hum guitarist Matt Talbott’s studio. more

May 5, 2015 9:19 PM Music Feature

phox.jpg.jpe

Phox, Aretha Franklin, Peter Frampton and more! more

Jul 30, 2014 2:30 AM This Week in Milwaukee

charlie estates.jpg.jpe

In Influenced, we talk to Milwaukee musicians about the artists that shaped and inspired them, both as performers and listeners.The Milwaukee three piece Estates formed just two years ago, but they c,Music Feature more

May 12, 2014 1:56 PM Music Feature

estates self titled milwaukee emo band.jpg.jpe

I say this all the time when I write about emo, but as Midwesterners, this stuff runs through our veins. If you’re a rock fan who grew up in the ’90s, you were exposed to it constantly, either at small punk shows or through the genre’s more commer.. more

Mar 4, 2014 7:00 PM On Music

local_music.jpg.jpe

Though it didn’t receive much attention beyond a handful of appreciative write-ups, Pretty Wounds released one of last year’s most vital local punk albums, a viciously grungy six-song sock to the gut called Whatever, Go more

May 7, 2013 9:08 PM Local Music

Here's a fact that even drug policy reform advocates can acknowledge: California's 2010 ballot initiative to legalize marijuana does, indeed, pose a real threat, as conservative culture warriors insist. But not to public health, as those co... more

Sep 24, 2010 12:00 AM News Features

blogimage10048.jpe

Visit enough kitchens in Milwaukee’s thriving dining scene and you’ll find a common thread: A great many of the chefs cooking in these kitchens received their occupational training from Milwaukee Area Technical College (MATC) and its renown... more

Mar 3, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES