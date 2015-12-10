Estates
This Week on The Disclaimer: The Best Milwaukee Music of 2015
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of opinions with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're running down our favorite Milwaukee albums of 2015. Matt shares some of his favorites from Milwaukee Record's.. more
Dec 10, 2015 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Essential Milwaukee Albums of 2015
From politically charged experimental hip-hop to free-spirited rock ’n’ roll, here are the 2015 Milwaukee albums you need to hear. more
Dec 8, 2015 8:17 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature 4 Comments
Estates Cut to the Chase
For their latest LP, the Milwaukee emo trio Estates sojourned for a weekend at Hum guitarist Matt Talbott’s studio. more
May 5, 2015 9:19 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
This Week in Milwaukee: July 31-August 6
Phox, Aretha Franklin, Peter Frampton and more! more
Jul 30, 2014 2:30 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Influenced: Estates' Charlie Markowiak on the Glory Days of Smashing Pumpkins
In Influenced, we talk to Milwaukee musicians about the artists that shaped and inspired them, both as performers and listeners.The Milwaukee three piece Estates formed just two years ago, but they c,Music Feature more
May 12, 2014 1:56 PM Sahan Jayasuriya Music Feature
Estates Breathe Life into the Emo Revival on Their Self-Titled EP
I say this all the time when I write about emo, but as Midwesterners, this stuff runs through our veins. If you’re a rock fan who grew up in the ’90s, you were exposed to it constantly, either at small punk shows or through the genre’s more commer.. more
Mar 4, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Estates’ Full-Throttle Throwback Emo
Though it didn’t receive much attention beyond a handful of appreciative write-ups, Pretty Wounds released one of last year’s most vital local punk albums, a viciously grungy six-song sock to the gut called Whatever, Go more
May 7, 2013 9:08 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
What the Pot Legalization Campaign Really Threatens
Here's a fact that even drug policy reform advocates can acknowledge: California's 2010 ballot initiative to legalize marijuana does, indeed, pose a real threat, as conservative culture warriors insist. But not to public health, as those co... more
Sep 24, 2010 12:00 AM David Sirota News Features
Cooking in the Classroom
Visit enough kitchens in Milwaukee’s thriving dining scene and you’ll find a common thread: A great many of the chefs cooking in these kitchens received their occupational training from Milwaukee Area Technical College (MATC) and its renown... more
Mar 3, 2010 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview 1 Comments