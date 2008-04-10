Etc
Cost of war
I check the Cost of War site every month just to maintain perspective.With the testimony of David Petraeus and his Tonto, the trillion dollarfigures are finally beyond whispering levels. To date, $509.7 billionspent and we are on the way to two.. more
Apr 10, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
Rome is burning
Listening to general Patreaus and the pathetic Ambassador Crocker talkabout the surge, while the Green Zone is under attack, 10 U.S. Soldiershave been killed in three days and 35 injured, reminds me of thequestion asked of Exxon's Vice Presiden.. more
Apr 9, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
Phil Vassar
Contemporary country music is on a bit of a sentimental streak right now, which bodes wel It All Started ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 19, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Galactic
In addition to the noodly guitar synonymous with jam music and the requisite funk and jaz From the Corner to the Block ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 19, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments