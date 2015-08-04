From Here To Eternity
From Sinatra to Eternity
Aug 4, 2015 1:35 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Hollywood’s Classic Years?
In the mid-1950s, Hollywood proudly proclaimed that “Movies Are Better Than Ever.” And it was hard to argue the point, with many of the brightest stars at their peak, innovations such as wide-screen cinemascope, 3D and patron-friendly pr... more
Oct 1, 2014 1:25 AM Richard G. Carter A&E Feature
From Here To Eternity Via Cinema in Kenosha
Musicaltheater legend Tim Rice has written this musical about the classic 1951 novel FromHere To Eternity . It’s the story of illicit romance in the army just priorto the attack on Pearl Harbor that ushered-in U.S. involvement in World War II... more
Jul 7, 2014 8:56 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The One You Love to Hate
Who are the all-time best movie villains—actors we love to hate on the big screen? This is a challenging question even for dedicated film aficionados.Quickly coming to my mind are Charles Laughton more
Jul 17, 2013 12:01 AM Richard G. Carter A&E Feature
Issue of the Week: Justices Sold to the Highest Bidder
A new report from the nonpartisan watchdog group Justice at Stake shows just how far Wisconsin has fallen. According to the report, campaigns for the state Supreme Court were among the costliest in the country. Total Supreme Court spending ... more
Aug 18, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 2 Comments
Tick, Tick, Tick
Just two more weeks and the Wisconsin Legislature will be finished with its work for the year. Any bill not passed in this final two-week session dies and must be reintroduced after new legislators are sworn in next year.While some major-he... more
Apr 7, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features