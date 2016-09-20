RSS

Ethan Hawke

The Magnificent Seven, starring the likes of Peter Sarsgaard, Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt, Ethan Hawke and Vincent D’Onofrio, delivers much more violent action than character development. more

Sep 20, 2016 3:07 PM Film Clips

Trumpeter Chet Baker was at low ebb by the late 1960s, the setting for Born to Be Blue. Ethan Hawke stars as Baker, emulating his sunken appearance as a jazzman who never escaped the slavery of heroin for long. Carmen Ejogo co-stars as the ... more

Jul 19, 2016 3:30 PM Home Movies

A film review of Noah Buschel's The Phenom. more

Jun 22, 2016 10:51 AM Film Reviews

Maggie’s Plan is a witty, low-key comedy of manners in a milieu Woody Allen thoroughly investigated in the late 20th century. The romantic-sexual-intellectual landscape is shown from a woman’s point of view, a perspective Allen can be forgi... more

Jun 7, 2016 3:35 PM Film Reviews

For at least tworeasons, the Press Pass is a heavy psychological weight. First, because thissanctified lanyard gives me carte blanche to attend any and even all the filmsof the Milwaukee Film Festival if I’m so inclined (and were itspat.. more

Sep 29, 2015 2:55 AM Around MKE

Aug 11, 2015 3:00 PM On Music

With Boyhood, Richard Linklater’s fictional Mason Jr. grows from toddler to teen in the body of the same maturing actor, Ellar Coltrane. Working ambitiously in between other projects, Linklater shot Boyhood from 2002 through 2013. Occasiona... more

Aug 6, 2014 12:50 AM Film Clips

 Writer-director RichardLinklater is fascinated by the passage of time and the inevitable changes timeentails. His latest, Boyhood , is ahighbred of two cinematic time studies, his own fictional “Before Sunrise”trilogy a.. more

Aug 5, 2014 12:52 PM I Hate Hollywood

Though originally reported to be a remake of the 1972 film The Getaway, this story is anything but. In an effort to save his kidnapped wife, Brent Magna (Ethan Hawke) must get behind the wheel of a Shelby Mustang Super Snake and follow orde... more

Aug 28, 2013 12:40 AM Film Clips

Jesse and Celine have been the favorite heartthrobs of the smart set since their youthful romp in Vienna, Before Sunrise (1995). They returned for a romantic afternoon in Paris in Before Sunset (2004). Wrapping his trilogy more

Jun 10, 2013 12:05 AM Film Reviews

