Hamlet: Raw, Uncooked
Hamlet has been staged countless times over the course of the past 400 years or so since it was written. People have agonized over every possible angle of every possible line. The tragedy contains one of the single most beautiful soliloquies.. more
Good Luck to those Auditioning at Broadway Theatre Center Next Tuesday
Thosemilling about certain blocks in downtown Milwaukee might expect to run into aprofessional performer or two during the regular theater season. There will bean unusually high concentration of talent in and around the Broadway TheatreCenter .. more
Ethiopian Cottage's Unique Dining Experience
Injera, a large, spongy flatbread that has a slightly tart flavor, adds to the unique experience of dining at an Ethiopian restaurant. All of the entrees are served on top of injera, and it is also your dining utensil—simply tear off a piec... more
Africa is a large continent with many nations, so talking about African food is similar to speaking of European food (do you mean fish and chips or pasta?). Ethiopian Cottage is a fine representative of the food of East Africa, where injera... more
Milwaukee's Best African Restaurant
Shepherd Express ,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more
BEST AFRICAN RESTAURANT
African Hut 1107 N. Old World Third St. 765-1110 Secrets of the New Explorers ,Best Of The City - Dining more
