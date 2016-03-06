RSS

Ethiopian Cottage

12495198_416909195172247_4004319425028674223_n.jpg.jpe

Raw Hamlet

Hamlet has been staged countless times over the course of the past 400 years or so since it was written. People have agonized over every possible angle of every possible line. The tragedy contains one of the single most beautiful soliloquies.. more

Mar 6, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

audition.jpg.jpe

Thosemilling about certain blocks in downtown Milwaukee might expect to run into aprofessional performer or two during the regular theater season. There will bean unusually high concentration of talent in and around the Broadway TheatreCenter .. more

Jul 19, 2014 11:22 AM Theater

blogimage14951.jpe

Injera, a large, spongy flatbread that has a slightly tart flavor, adds to the unique experience of dining at an Ethiopian restaurant. All of the entrees are served on top of injera, and it is also your dining utensil—simply tear off a piec... more

May 26, 2011 12:00 AM Dining Preview

Africa is a large continent with many nations, so talking about African food is similar to speaking of European food (do you mean fish and chips or pasta?). Ethiopian Cottage is a fine representative of the food of East Africa, where injera... more

Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2010

Shepherd Express ,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more

Nov 14, 2009 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2009 1 Comments

It may have been Alistair Cooke’s finest hour, the cream of PBS’ “Masterpiece Theatre” in the golden years of high-tone British imports. “The Jewel in the Crown,” among the greatest TV mini series ever produced, is out now as a four-DVD set. .. more

Dec 14, 2008 5:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage2149.jpe

After playing together for more than 40 years, ironically, Blue Öyster Cult have reached the point where they do need to fear the reaper. They don't, however, need to worry about their legacy, which ,Today in Milwaukee more

May 16, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

African Hut 1107 N. Old World Third St. 765-1110 Secrets of the New Explorers ,Best Of The City - Dining more

Apr 7, 2008 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2008 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES