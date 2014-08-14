Ethnic Festivals
The Sounds of Irish Fest
Irish Fest, Carlos Núñez, The Willis Clan, Red Hot Chili Pipers, Brian Boru, Joanne Hughes, Maurice Lennon, Dallahan, Gria, Gaelic Storm, Patrick Boyle, ethnic festivals, schedule, baseball, Celtic rock, folk, Scotland, Ireland more
Aug 14, 2014 2:03 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Milwaukee's 2014 Summer Festival and Street Party Guide
Apr 28, 2014 7:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE 3 Comments
UWM Union Art Gallery Turns ‘Kate Brandt Pink’
Shocking pink, Schiaparelli pink, Kate Brandt pink: All colors, even all shades of colors, carry psychological impact. The UW-Milwaukee Union Art Gallery exhibition “Kate Brandt Pink” explores this theme through startling artwork that respo... more
Mar 23, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Frankie Plays Sheepshead
Get on your thinkingcaps, grab a deck of cards, and head to the sheepshead match to “trump” allothers. Following tradition, German Fest is hosting hourly sheepsheadsessions each day of the Fest. There is a new location this year, so look.. more
Jul 21, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Meet Frankie, Wiener Dog Racer & 2008 German Fest Ambassador
Hey folks.My name’s Frankie, winner of last year’s Wiener Dog Races at German Fest.You might say I come from humble beginnings.My folks, Wendy and Joe, found me at the Midwest Dachshund Rescue in August 2004. Before that, I’d been wandering the st.. more
Jun 20, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Stephen Malkmus & the Jicks
Last time Stephen Malkmus stopped in Milwaukee, he gave a completely unexpected, one-off Real Emotional Trash ,Today in Milwaukee more
Mar 20, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
38 Special
38 Special’s grand (and distinctly ’80s) contribution to popular music was ta Enchanted April ,Today in Milwaukee more
Mar 13, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Night is a Child
The Milwaukee Repertory Theatre debuts its latest production tonight at 7:30 p.m. The Nig The Night is a Child ,Today in Milwaukee more
Mar 12, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee