Etsy
re:Craft & Relic Coming Up Nov.14-15
Do you like searching for diamonds in the ruff at thrift stores and antique stores?This Nov. 14-15 at the Milwaukee County Sports Complex, join 250 local vendors for re:Craft & Relic, an event that features a diverse assortment of artisan treasure.. more
Nov 5, 2015 4:16 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Compassionate Cake’s Customized Vegan Treats
Compassionate Cake owner Jessica Kelter-Weisnicht admits that vegan bakery has a bad rap. The problem as she sees it is not that most readily available vegan bakery isn’t good—on the contrary, she explains, a lot of it is quite more
Nov 15, 2012 2:52 PM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Shop Online for Locally Made Eco-Friendly Gifts
Nov 12, 2010 8:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff Health & Wellness
Emergency Rule Gives DCF Expanded Powers to Penalize Day Care Providers
The state Department of Children and Families (DCF) enacted an emergency rule on July 9 that gives the department new powers to collect alleged overpayments from—and seize the property of—day care providers in the Wisconsin Shares program.B... more
Sep 15, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 5 Comments
Ladytron w/ The Faint and Telepathe @ The Turner Hall Ballroom
In the right hands, a laptop can be as commanding an instrument as a guitar, but only whe stood ,Concert Reviews more
Apr 2, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews