Eugene O'Neill
Morningstar's Days Without End
Being an agnostic and going to a performance by a Christian theatre company normally isn’t as weird as it might sound. Having grown-up entirely without religion I have no animosity towards it and I generally agree with the more selfless, human .. more
Sep 19, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Rarely-Performed O'Neil Drama Next Month
1933 must’ve been kind of a weird year for playwright Eugene O’Neil. It had been five years since he had won his last Pulitzer. Somewhere in there he decides to write a comedy. O’Neil, who suffered from depression and alcoholism, had written a com.. more
Aug 30, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Trampled By Turtles
Bluegrass is a genre that thrives on dynamism—part of the thrill of bluegrass is see Duluth ,Today in Milwaukee more
Oct 31, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Illusions in the Night
Since 1991, David Seebach has hosted one of Milwaukee’s longest-running Halloween traditions, his moody “Illusions in the Night” show. In past years, the local magician has examined Jack t,Today in Milwaukee more
Oct 23, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee