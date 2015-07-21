Eugene Von Bruenchenhein
Escape into ‘WIS-CON-SIN’
The Portrait Society Gallery’s “WIS-CON-SIN” exhibit spans three centuries of work by Wisconsin photographers J. Shimon, J. Lindemann, Eugene Von Bruenchenhein and Charles Van Schaick. more
Jul 21, 2015 8:06 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Uncommon Art from Common Folk
For anyone curious about what makes something art, a visit to the Milwaukee Art Museum before May 4 to view “Uncommon Folk: Traditions in American Art” will offer much to ponder. The exhibition features some 600 works from the museum’s p... more
Feb 18, 2014 8:37 PM Curtis L. Carter Visual Arts
Amongst Uncommon Folks with Margaret Andera, Curator at the Milwaukee Art Museum
BlogmasterGeneral is a mixed bag. The gig is not without its headaches; be theyfigurative (e.g. the tedium of transcription) or literal (usu. induced bycomputer screen staring). But tallied up, the perks far surpass the pains. Casein po.. more
Feb 7, 2014 8:02 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Artists Find ‘Uncommon Ground’ at Kohler Arts Center
Whether viewed from afar in the halls of the prestigious 55th Venice Biennale International Contemporary Art Exhibition in Italy, where two Milwaukee artists from the Kohler Arts Center Collection are currently on display more
Jul 24, 2013 12:30 AM Curtis L. Carter Visual Arts
The Politics of No
In some cases, perhaps the best we can hope for from our politicians is that they’re lying to us. If they actually believe some of the things they say, we’re in really big trouble.We have perfect examples in the Republican opposition to eco... more
Feb 24, 2010 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties