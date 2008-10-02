Eureka
Bench Corey Hart
After Hart's inning ending groud-into-double-play (GIDP) is there any excuse Sveum can give to justify Corey not only being in the lineup but batting 6th? Anyone who was driving home from work, as I was, and listening to the radio - did you h.. more
Oct 2, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Eureka!
For the Boulevard Theatre’s latest production, four Milwaukee actors in their late- Eureka! ,Today in Milwaukee more
Apr 18, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Uneven Chemistry
TheBoulevard Theatre closes its season with the premiere of local playwright ChadM. Ross Eureka!, ,Theater more
Apr 15, 2008 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Eureka!
For the Boulevard Theatre’s latest production, four Milwaukee actors in their late- Eureka! ,Today in Milwaukee more
Apr 13, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Eureka!
For the Boulevard Theatre’s latest production, four Milwaukee actors in their late- Eureka! ,Today in Milwaukee more
Apr 12, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 5 Comments