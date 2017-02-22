RSS

European Design

Feb 22, 2017 6:49 PM Around MKE

This coming Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., Ex Fabula will hold theirfirst StorySlam of the 2017 season, at Lakefront Brewery (1872 N. CommerceStreet). The theme of the show is “water," a topic that will undoubtedly inspire a number of tales rel.. more

Feb 15, 2017 7:53 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

One of the most fascinating stops in the residential part of the Milwaukee Public Museum’s venerable “Streets of Old Milwaukee" exhibit is the little mid-19th century cottage home of Sully and Susanna Watson. The Watsons were free blacks who.. more

Feb 15, 2017 7:25 PM Around MKE

Food & Froth, an annual fundraiser benefitting theMilwaukee Public Museum’s exhibits and educational programs, will be held atthe museum on Saturday, Feb. 18.The event will feature more than 200 beers, ciders and meadsfro.. more

Feb 6, 2017 5:52 PM Around MKE

This Sunday, around 160 million Americans will tune in towatch the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. Itwill likely be the most-watched television program of the year and will set the tone for‘water cooler talk’ arou.. more

Feb 1, 2017 6:00 PM Around MKE

facebook.com/luximusic

Luxi’s last record astral memories (p a r a d i s e) was one of our favorite Milwaukeealbums of last year, but it wasn’t exactly an easy sell. With its pervasivemelancholy and hazy, washed-out production, it sometimes felt like the work ofan ar.. more

Jan 17, 2017 8:46 PM On Music

In 1973, the Brewers were in a tight spot. Three seasons ofmiserable baseball had worn out the novelty of a Big League team back inMilwaukee. Attendance dropped each season, plummeting to a league-worst 600,000in 1972. Only 13,800 people s.. more

Jan 5, 2017 8:27 PM Brew Crew Confidential

The name is a play on words, but as it becomes more of areality as a weather forecast, the cozy below-ground links of Nine Below offersa wonderful respite from wintertime in Milwaukee. The world’s first and only“maker’s” miniature golf co.. more

Jan 2, 2017 9:25 PM Around MKE

If you’ve been paying attention to the Greater Milwaukee areaat all, you’ve noticed the rapid rate at which breweries are opening. As theyopen, I think, “What makes them so different from the last brewery thatopened?” Though I can’t an.. more

Dec 20, 2016 4:10 PM Eat/Drink

Nov 25, 2016 5:01 PM I Hate Hollywood

Nov 25, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

The Riverwest Co-operative Alliance recently announced Co-opFest 2016, themed “Our Cooperative Communities,” would be held Saturday, Oct 8.The Riverwest-based festivalwill feature workshops, panels and discussions on all aspects of t.. more

Sep 8, 2016 4:44 PM Around MKE

Pumpkin spice lattes, Oktoberfest beers and kids going back toschool are all key components to one of the best seasons: Packer Season! Drink WisconsinblyPub (135 EastNational) wants you to start the season offright with their outside tai.. more

Sep 6, 2016 3:14 PM Eat/Drink

The deadline trade of Jonathan Lucroy and the recent end toPrince Fielder’s career have many fans debating the place of each withinBrewers history. Back in 1994, as a part of the team’s 25thanniversary celebration, a fan vote was held to determ.. more

Aug 30, 2016 6:02 PM Brew Crew Confidential 1 Comments

Sometimes the most interesting thing that can be done onstage is a simple portrait. To this end, Radermacher Dance Company is inviting audiences to spend some time with Nan this month at the Milwaukee Fringe Festival. Nan is a portrait of a .. more

Aug 24, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

The Milwaukee Art Museum continues its mission of presenting exceptional art collections to the metro area with the fascinating exhibition “European Design Since 1985: Shaping the New Century.” The exhibit, which through Jan. 9, 2011 more

Jan 9, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

