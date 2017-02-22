European Design
Milwaukee's Hit Records of the '60s
Feb 22, 2017 6:49 PM David Luhrssen Around MKE
Ex Fabula’s StorySlam Takes Us to the Water to Support a New Milwaukee App
This coming Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., Ex Fabula will hold theirfirst StorySlam of the 2017 season, at Lakefront Brewery (1872 N. CommerceStreet). The theme of the show is “water," a topic that will undoubtedly inspire a number of tales rel.. more
Feb 15, 2017 7:53 PM Matthew J. Prigge Around MKE 1 Comments
Get to Know Some of Milwaukee's Black Pioneers this Month at the Milwaukee Public Museum
One of the most fascinating stops in the residential part of the Milwaukee Public Museum’s venerable “Streets of Old Milwaukee" exhibit is the little mid-19th century cottage home of Sully and Susanna Watson. The Watsons were free blacks who.. more
Feb 15, 2017 7:25 PM Matthew J. Prigge Around MKE
Milwaukee Public Museum Hosts 19th Annual Food & Froth Fundraiser
Food & Froth, an annual fundraiser benefitting theMilwaukee Public Museum’s exhibits and educational programs, will be held atthe museum on Saturday, Feb. 18.The event will feature more than 200 beers, ciders and meadsfro.. more
Feb 6, 2017 5:52 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
More Like “Stupid Bowl
This Sunday, around 160 million Americans will tune in towatch the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. Itwill likely be the most-watched television program of the year and will set the tone for‘water cooler talk’ arou.. more
Feb 1, 2017 6:00 PM Matthew J. Prigge Around MKE
Luxi's "Geometric Universe" LP is an Electro-Pop Masterpiece
Luxi’s last record astral memories (p a r a d i s e) was one of our favorite Milwaukeealbums of last year, but it wasn’t exactly an easy sell. With its pervasivemelancholy and hazy, washed-out production, it sometimes felt like the work ofan ar.. more
Jan 17, 2017 8:46 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Billy Martin, Chinese Aviator: One of the First Great Beefs in Brewers History
In 1973, the Brewers were in a tight spot. Three seasons ofmiserable baseball had worn out the novelty of a Big League team back inMilwaukee. Attendance dropped each season, plummeting to a league-worst 600,000in 1972. Only 13,800 people s.. more
Jan 5, 2017 8:27 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential
“Maker’s Golf
The name is a play on words, but as it becomes more of areality as a weather forecast, the cozy below-ground links of Nine Below offersa wonderful respite from wintertime in Milwaukee. The world’s first and only“maker’s” miniature golf co.. more
Jan 2, 2017 9:25 PM Matthew J. Prigge Around MKE
Westallion Brewing Company’s Passion to Brew Goes Beyond their German Heritage
If you’ve been paying attention to the Greater Milwaukee areaat all, you’ve noticed the rapid rate at which breweries are opening. As theyopen, I think, “What makes them so different from the last brewery thatopened?” Though I can’t an.. more
Dec 20, 2016 4:10 PM Maggie Skinner Eat/Drink
Orson Welles’ ‘Macbeth’
Nov 25, 2016 5:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
UWM Improv Group Debuts Next Month
Nov 25, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Co-Op Fest 2016 Coming to Riverwest
The Riverwest Co-operative Alliance recently announced Co-opFest 2016, themed “Our Cooperative Communities,” would be held Saturday, Oct 8.The Riverwest-based festivalwill feature workshops, panels and discussions on all aspects of t.. more
Sep 8, 2016 4:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Kick off the Packer Season with a Tailgate!
Pumpkin spice lattes, Oktoberfest beers and kids going back toschool are all key components to one of the best seasons: Packer Season! Drink WisconsinblyPub (135 EastNational) wants you to start the season offright with their outside tai.. more
Sep 6, 2016 3:14 PM Maggie Skinner Eat/Drink
The All-Time Brewers 50th Anniversary Edition
The deadline trade of Jonathan Lucroy and the recent end toPrince Fielder’s career have many fans debating the place of each withinBrewers history. Back in 1994, as a part of the team’s 25thanniversary celebration, a fan vote was held to determ.. more
Aug 30, 2016 6:02 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential 1 Comments
Meet Nan at the Fringe
Sometimes the most interesting thing that can be done onstage is a simple portrait. To this end, Radermacher Dance Company is inviting audiences to spend some time with Nan this month at the Milwaukee Fringe Festival. Nan is a portrait of a .. more
Aug 24, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
European Design
