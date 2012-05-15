The Europeans: Photographs By Ti
The Europeans: Photographs by Tina Barney
“The Europeans: Photographs by Tina Barney” offers 20 chromogenic prints that record well-off subjects at home. The photographs were taken during Barney's European travels. Large-scale, lush and voyeuristic, the artist's prints explo more
May 15, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Europeans: Photographs by Tina Barney
“The Europeans: Photographs by Tina Barney” offers 20 chromogenic prints that record well-off subjects at home. The photographs were taken during Barney's European travels. Large-scale, lush and voyeuristic, the artist's prints explo more
May 14, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Europeans: Photographs by Tina Barney
“The Europeans: Photographs by Tina Barney” offers 20 chromogenic prints that record well-off subjects at home. The photographs were taken during Barney's... more
May 8, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Europeans: Photographs by Tina Barney
“The Europeans: Photographs by Tina Barney” offers 20 chromogenic prints that record well-off subjects at home. The photographs were taken during Barney's... more
May 7, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Europeans: Photographs by Tina Barney
“The Europeans: Photographs by Tina Barney” offers 20 chromogenic prints that record well-off subjects at home. The photographs were taken during Barney's European travels. Large-scale, lush and voyeuristic, the artist's prints explo more
Apr 30, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Europeans: Photographs by Tina Barney
“The Europeans: Photographs by Tina Barney” offers 20 chromogenic prints that record well-off subjects at home. The photographs were taken during Barney's European travels. Large-scale, lush and voyeuristic, the artist's prints explo more
Apr 24, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Europeans: Photographs by Tina BarneyThe Europeans: Photographs by Tina BarneyThe Europeans: Photographs by Tina Barney
“The Europeans: Photographs by Tina Barney” offers 20 chromogenic prints that record well-off subjects at home. The photographs were taken during Barney's European travels. Large-scale, lush and voyeuristic, the artist's prints explo more
Apr 23, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Europeans: Photographs by Tina Barney
“The Europeans: Photographs by Tina Barney” offers 20 chromogenic prints that record well-off subjects at home. The photographs were taken during Barney's European travels. Large-scale, lush and voyeuristic, the artist's prints explo more
Apr 18, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Europeans: Photographs by Tina Barney
“The Europeans: Photographs by Tina Barney” offers 20 chromogenic prints that record well-off subjects at home. The photographs were taken during Barney's European travels. Large-scale, lush and voyeuristic, the artist's prints explo more
Apr 16, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Europeans: Photographs by Tina Barney
“The Europeans: Photographs by Tina Barney” offers 20 chromogenic prints that record well-off subjects at home. The photographs were taken during Barney's... more
Apr 12, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Europeans: Photographs by Tina Barney
“The Europeans: Photographs by Tina Barney” offers 20 chromogenic prints that record well-off subjects at home. The photographs were taken during Barney's European travels. Large-scale, lush and voyeuristic, the artist's prints explo more
Apr 11, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Europeans: Photographs by Tina Barney
“The Europeans: Photographs by Tina Barney” offers 20 chromogenic prints that record well-off subjects at home. The photographs were taken during Barney's European travels. Large-scale, lush and voyeuristic, the artist's prints explo more
Apr 9, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Europeans: Photographs by Tina Barney
“The Europeans: Photographs by Tina Barney” offers 20 chromogenic prints that record well-off subjects at home. The photographs were taken during Barney's European travels. Large-scale, lush and voyeuristic, the artist's prints explo more
Apr 2, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Europeans: Photographs by Tina Barney
“The Europeans: Photographs by Tina Barney” offers 20 chromogenic prints that record well-off subjects at home. The photographs were taken during Barney's European travels. Large-scale, lush and voyeuristic, the artist's prints explo more
Mar 27, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Europeans: Photographs by Tina BarneyThe Europeans: Photographs by Tina Barney
“The Europeans: Photographs by Tina Barney” offers 20 chromogenic prints that record well-off subjects at home. The photographs were taken during Barney's European travels. Large-scale, lush and voyeuristic, the artist's prints explo more
Mar 26, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Europeans: Photographs by Tina Barney
"The Europeans: Photographs by Tina Barney" offers 20 chromogenic prints that record well-off subjects at home. The photographs were taken during Barney's European travels. Large-scale, lush and voyeuristic, the artist's prints explore more
Mar 19, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Europeans: Photographs by Tina Barney
“The Europeans: Photographs by Tina Barney” offers 20 chromogenic prints that record well-off subjects at home. The photographs were taken during Barney's... more
Mar 16, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Europeans: Photographs by Tina Barney
“The Europeans: Photographs by Tina Barney” offers 20 chromogenic prints that record well-off subjects at home. The photographs were taken during Barney's European travels. Large-scale, lush and voyeuristic, the artist's prints explo more
Mar 14, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Europeans: Photographs by Tina Barney
“The Europeans: Photographs by Tina Barney” offers 20 chromogenic prints that record well-off subjects at home. The photographs were taken during Barney's European travels. Large-scale, lush and voyeuristic, the artist's prints explo more
Mar 12, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Europeans: Photographs by Tina Barney
“The Europeans: Photographs by Tina Barney” offers 20 chromogenic prints that record well-off subjects at home. The photographs were taken during Barney's European travels. Large-scale, lush and voyeuristic, the artist's prints explo more
Mar 7, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee