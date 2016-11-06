Eurydice
Eurydice with UW-Sheboygan
Nov 6, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Ruhl’s EURYDICE in West Allis
Eurydice is an exception. Wood nymphs aren’t generally given a whole lot of attention in myth and legend. They tend to lie outside the center of the frame in so many stories. Her dad was Apollo, the god of light, but the oak nymph Eurydice is give.. more
Oct 14, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
American Players Theatre’s Magical Outdoor Performance Experience
Home to American Players Theatre (APT) is a magical natural outdoor amphitheater on a hill in the middle of the woods that lies two hours from Milwaukee in Spring Green. APT is a repertory theater company of 37 years that pays tribute to Sh... more
Jun 28, 2016 3:57 PM Amanda Sullivan A&E
Auditions for 'Eurydice' with Soulstice in June
Personally I don’t see the appeal of Sara Ruhl’s Eurydice. It’s a contemporary mutation of the story of a daughter of Apollo who became the wife of Orpheus. In principle it’s kind of a nice idea, but it lacks a whole lot of insight. To me it almos.. more
Mar 10, 2015 3:30 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Company Class Performances With First Stage
FirstStage’s summer Company Classes in Milwaukee and Oconomowoc are ending theirfour-week run. This classes broaden performance skills and deepen knowledge oftheatre for kids in grades 9 through 12. This weekend both classes culminate ina coup.. more
Jul 11, 2014 5:25 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Orpheus Loves Eurydice
At the death of his adored Eurydice, the musician Orpheus breached the Underworld. He sang about love so beautifully that Hades let Eurydice return to life provided Orpheus refrained from looking at her on the way more
Jan 22, 2014 11:43 PM John Schneider Classical Music
NYE-MKE 2011 Double Ball Drop
From the group that continues to re-invent New Years In Milwaukee, Newaukee presents MKE-NYE 2011 where they will celebrate midnight twice! There will be performances by: DJ Ma,Holiday Guide 2010 more
Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Grit Patterns
The “Grit Patterns” exhibition at Bay View’s BYO Studio showcases the designs of 14 UW-Milwaukee architecture and urban planning students who developed permanent, functional architectural installations for local businesses, including Roa more
Dec 16, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Honor Among Politicians
Honor among politicians, like honor among thieves, is relative.Early in his professional life, the great investigative reporter Seymour Hersh served as a campaign aide to the late Sen. Eugene McCarthy, the anti-war presidential candidate wh... more
Jun 22, 2010 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 5 Comments
Girls w/ Dum Dum Girls
Girls singer Christopher Owens sings in his band’s single “Lust for Life” that “I’m just crazy, I’m totally mad.” When you grow up in the Children of God cult, live a nomadic lifestyle with a mother forced into pr more
Apr 11, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Fans of Fantomas
They are legendary among students of early film, Fantomas and Les Vampires, a pair of serials from the 1910s. Their pulp fiction stories looked ahead toward the fantastic strain in action cinema, while seeming to invert the moral universe adopted.. more
Aug 31, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood