RSS

Eva Green

deepwater.jpg.jpe

For his new film, Deepwater Horizon, director Peter Berg built a large-sized replica of the infamous oil rig, which is then pulled apart and engulfed in flames. The result is nonstop action as rescuers arrive and crew members try every poss... more

Sep 27, 2016 3:56 PM Film Clips

Penny dreadfuls were the pulp fiction of Victorian Britain—cheap paperback novels, usually lurid and often gothic in theme. The name was well chosen for the Showtime series except for one thing: Producers John Logan and Sam Mendes aren’t ch... more

Oct 29, 2014 11:38 PM Home Movies

A promising 17-year-old classical musician, Mia (Chloe Grace Moretz), endures a terrible automobile accident involving her entire family. As she lies in a coma, Mia sees the disappointing outcome of her romance with more

Aug 20, 2014 12:04 PM Film Clips

Leading the charge against invading Persian forces, Greek General Themistokles (Sullivan Stapleton) pits his ships against vengeful Persian naval commander Artemisia (Eva Green) and the god Xerxes (Rodrigo Santoro). Filmed with the same slo... more

Mar 6, 2014 4:59 PM Film Clips

blogimage18621.jpe

A year after it premiered, the gothic soap opera “Dark Shadows” took a strange turn with the arrival of a distant... more

May 9, 2012 12:00 AM Film Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES